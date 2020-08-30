Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Mixed Use Architecture
  South Korea
  Plan-i Headquater Office / Yeha Partners Architects

Plan-i Headquater Office / Yeha Partners Architects

Plan-i Headquater Office / Yeha Partners Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Community, Offices Interiors
Seongdong-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Yeha Partners Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1973
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kyungsub Shin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Concrete polishing, Merbau, Pinewood pattern Exposed concrete, Sto system, lauan
  • Lead Architects:Hanjae Cho
  • Design Team:KyungHo Kim , JongHyuk Park
  • Clients:PLAN-I
  • Structural Engineer:MIDO Structural Consultants
  • Mechanical Engineer:SAMIN Engineering
  • Electrical Engineer:DAEYANG E&C
  • Costruction:ShinWoo Construction
© Kyungsub Shin
Text description provided by the architects. The keyword AROPA was a major theme in leading this project as a corporate philosophy of “Plan-I.” “Plan-I,” as a young IT company in Daejeon, is a corporation that constantly struggles to maximize the creativity of its organization while seeking a horizontal relationship without authority between its members. “Plan-I” requested a creative, intimate, flexible space design that allows people to meet people and the company coexist with local communities instead of demanding traditional productiveness and efficiency-only space for an improve performance. 

© Kyungsub Shin
Second Floor Plan
© Kyungsub Shin
This keyword was first used to formulate and refine the facilities and requirements of all members of the company through several questionnaires and case studies, and then several architectural strategies were presented.

a) Aropa Space: An open space plan that weakens the private nature of the company as much as possible and encounters the local community through the generation of public programs such as coworking space, a café, and an open auditorium.
b)Universal Space: Minimize the physical space divisions such was walls and plan all utilities such as electricity and communications to be connected through the ceiling (free floor plan) to reflect the characteristics of the constantly changing organization and plan for a variable space to ensure the flexibility of seat layouts.
c)Interactive Space: Space arrangement for free communication among company members.

© Kyungsub Shin
Although the site is located in the Daeduck Research and Development Area, it will be sold as an industrial land and the new buildings in the surrounding area are planned with functional and industrial characteristics so that there are only a rigid elevation and vertical type towers. It is a newly created city, but it has a closed city landscape where the psychological access of people is difficult. We first planed the largest possible plane of building coverage rate that the site allows to ensure the flexibility of the interior space and the public access to the city and interior space.

© Kyungsub Shin
Section 02
© Kyungsub Shin
It was constructed with three relatively low masses and included public programs such as the Aropa café and the Aropa Stairway Auditorium on the first floor and a wide piloti parking lot, which was located on the ground level to obtain a sense of openness and public access to the city. This area becomes the center space of the whole building. Centered on this open space, “Plan-I” offices and a startup incubator office, and other lease offices are arranged without hierarchy.

© Kyungsub Shin
All the walking routes flow naturally and there are transparent meeting rooms and other convenient facilities at the contact points of the hallways. The office landscape here is a space filled with people who mix, interact, and are involved with various programs. Due to the work patterns of the people and the nature of the organization, the layout can be freely adjusted and planned as an open space rather than the traditional modular offices.

© Kyungsub Shin
Project location

Address:Seoulparkroad seongsu-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Yeha Partners Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityInterior DesignOffices InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Plan-i Headquater Office / Yeha Partners Architects" 30 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946512/plan-i-headquater-office-yeha-partners-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

