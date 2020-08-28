Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Elderly House in Rikuzentakata city "Hokkori-ya" / The University of Tokyo Architectural Planning & Design Lab + DOG

Elderly House in Rikuzentakata city “Hokkori-ya” / The University of Tokyo Architectural Planning & Design Lab + DOG

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Retirement, Healthcare Interiors
Rikuzentakata, Japan
  Architect In Charge:Toshio Otsuki, Ryutaro Saito
  Architect:The University of Tokyo Architectural Planning & Design Lab, DOG
  Landscape Designer:Takio Inada, Inada Landscape Design Office
  Structural Engineer:Haruo Sato, Sato sekkei
  Builder:Hasegawa Construction Company Limited
© Nao Takahashi
Text description provided by the architects. This is a plan for housing for the elderly with services, which is run by the social welfare corporation "Kojukai" in Rikuzentakata City, which mainly targets elderly people affected by the tsunami. Immediately after the disaster, there was a demand for utilization of the approximately 2 ha of hillside land acquired by the corporation.

© Nao Takahashi
Plan
Plan
© Nao Takahashi
And as the first step to form a new welfare base here, rental housing for the elderly with care, which is lacking in the disaster area, was planned. The theme is "creation of various places", and for that purpose, we have introduced architectural planning and landscape planning methods such as "Southern side corridor" and "Seed bank", and the technical theme is "Minimization of land development".

© Nao Takahashi
After acquiring the hill site, the implementation design was started this time based on the master plan that the University of Tokyo Architectural Planning Laboratory formed through workshops. In this way, this project is unique in that it is a housing reconstruction project based on collaboration between the private sector and university.

© Nao Takahashi
Section
Section
© Nao Takahashi
Next, in contrast to the usual facility plan for the elderly, various living spaces are formed inside and outside, with the living room on the north side and the south corridor on the common space. Also, through the seed bank, we showed the ideal way of a development plan to restore the original scenery aiming at small-scale construction work and revitalization of natural vegetation.

© Nao Takahashi
Project location

Address:Takatacho, Rikuzentakata, Iwate, Japan

DOG
The University of Tokyo Architectural Planning & Design Lab
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareretirementInterior DesignHealthcare InteriorsJapan
