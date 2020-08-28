Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. E9 House / Estudio Arraigo

E9 House / Estudio Arraigo

Save this project
E9 House / Estudio Arraigo

© Luis Barandiarán© Luis Barandiarán© Luis Barandiarán© Luis Barandiarán+ 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
La Plata, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Arraigo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Sherwin-Williams, ACINDAR, Aluar, Cacique, Ilva, Isocret, La española, Loma Negra, Mar del plata
  • Lead Architect:Martin Piombo, Ramiro Piombo
  • Engineering:Fabricio Barco
  • Consults:Alejandro Lo Grasso
  • Collaborators:Pablo Dixon, Milagros Rabassa
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Text description provided by the architects. The lot for which we received the commission is located on a regular block within the urban area of the city of La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

The project required a functional overhaul of an old house on a 10m wide by 13m deep lot. The existing construction which we started with had a ground floor layout.

Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
Section A-A
Section A-A
Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Once the survey was done and with the process already in the project stage, we opted to keep the original facade as it was, as a record of the beginning of the history of a city of low houses. The private area of the house was added above it.

Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

The strategy chosen for the proposal revolves around the location of two internal courtyards, one for expansion and the other for air and light, which allowed us to generate a comfortable spatiality. The goal of having the entire house naturally illuminated was achieved, despite it being contained between dividing walls.

Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

The program included a commercial space in addition to housing. For this reason, the commercial space was arranged at the front of the lot with a direct exit to the street, in order to not interrupt the operation of the house.

Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Regarding materiality, the old carpentry was replaced with new aluminium elements. Using a language that combines a metallic structure and the common exposed brick, reminiscing the role of the latter in the development of the city.

Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio Arraigo
Office

Products

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "E9 House / Estudio Arraigo" [Casa E9 / Estudio Arraigo] 28 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946507/e9-house-estudio-arraigo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream