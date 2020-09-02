Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  House in Frutillar / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos

House in Frutillar / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos

House in Frutillar / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos

  Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Frutillar, Chile
  Architects: Duarte Fournies Arquitectos
  Area: 230
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Pablo Casals Aguirre
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Archicad, Artlantis, AutoCAD, CHC, CMPC, Casa Mobili, GLASSTECH, Maderas Rosas, Opendark, Volcan
  Lead Architects: Juan Pablo Duarte Macaya, Hernán Fournies Aracena
  Contractor: DF Constructora
  Collaborators: Gonzalo Velásquez Fonseca
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in a native forest, at the basin of the Llanquihue lake, in the south of Chile. This area is characterized by its natural landscape, lush vegetation and cold / rainy weather. To define the image of the house, it was taken as reference, the traditional typology of sheds of this region of Chile, which form part of the identity of the place. These buildings are recognized by its elemental geometry which contrasts with the nature and relates to it through proportions and textures. The project rescues the richness of this construction and its structural systems, in order to create the image of the building.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

The wood is used as cladding and structure. Heat-treated pine paneling, patagonian larch tiles and squared timber structures are natural materials that show the trace of time as the surrounding nature. The landscape is recognized as the protagonist of the place, because of this, it is proposed a limited range of colors for the purpose that nature stands out in the context. The house is sited in the south of a forest glade to asegurate the sunlight and intervene as little as possible the natural environment. The entry and the parking area are proposed at the south of the house, leaving the north area as the main natural space. The house structure is made up of a section of 8,8 mts. wide, composed by timber pillars and trusses distanced 2,4 mts. from each other. The proposed module responds to the standard format of the traded wood in Chile. The first storey is 2.4 mts height which also is defined by standard fomats, whereas the trusses is proposed 4 mts., this measure allows to occupy this structure and solves the rainwater runoff. The projected structure defines the speciality of the common area. The access is configured by a covered exterior terrace from where can be reached the double-height common space of the house that considers living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor, and a lounge on the second floor.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

The main bedrooms and the public área are oriented to the north in order to take advantage of sunlight and views. Wet building areas (kitchens and bathrooms) are grouped in the south of the house, related to the denset forest. This estrategy is reflected in the facedes. While the north facede is transparent relating to the natural context, the south facede is more hermetic, with specific windows that solve the ventilation of the wet areas. In the second storey are located the guest bedrooms and the lounge balconied to the common space. Finally, to the south, perpendicular to the house, there is a service volumen whose neutrality operates as a counterpoint to the main volume.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
West elevation
West elevation
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

