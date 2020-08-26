Future Architecture Rooms / Common Landscapes – Tbilisi Architecture Biennial

Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Even before the pandemic forced us to do so, c/o now started to shift Lucius Burckhardt's strollology into the digital space. The so-called Googlewalks undertaken for this contribution respond to the question posed by the Tbilisi Architecture Biennale 2020 – What do we have in common? – and the upcoming theme of the Future Architecture platform – Landscapes of Care. The resulting mission statement for c/o now's work is explained and developed upon by their guest, researcher Lela Rekhviashvili.

The protagonists: Tobias Hönig, Andrijana Ivanda, Markus Rampl, Paul Reinhardt, Lela Rekhviashvili, Duy An Tran

Visit Room 2: Common Landscapes

Tbilisi Architecture Biennial
Tbilisi, GE

By organizing a multi-platform series of events, installations, lectures, and performances, the Tbilisi Architecture Biennial (TAB) aims to catalyse a critical discussion within the city. TAB provides a focused space where local, regional, and international professionals from diverse disciplines unite to discuss actual architectural and urban topics, share their ideas, arguments, and positions.

