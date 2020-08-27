Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Ruang Tekuni Apartments / DDAP Architect

Ruang Tekuni Apartments / DDAP Architect
Courtesy of DDAP Architect
Courtesy of DDAP Architect

© Sonny Sandjaya
Courtesy of DDAP Architect
Courtesy of DDAP Architect
© Sonny Sandjaya

Apartments
Kuta, Indonesia
  Architects: DDAP Architect
  Area: 800
  Year: 2018
  Photographs: Sonny Sandjaya
  Manufacturers:
    AutoDesk, Lumion, Daikin, Hafele, Nippon Paint, Toto, B Panels, Desjoyaux, Mortar Utama, Niro Granito, Ong ceng Kuang, Rumah Roster, Trimble, Vivere
  Design Team: Dirgantara, Yuni Utami, Iwan, Gunawan
  Clients: Mr.Hendra & Mrs. Lilie
  Engineering & Construction: Unang
  Landscape: Rai Sudjana
  Lighting: Ong Cen Kuang
  Furniture: Vivere
© Sonny Sandjaya
© Sonny Sandjaya

Text description provided by the architects. Ruang Tekuni, an oasis inside the urban peak of life. Ruang Tekuni is a boutique apartment located in Seminyak Bali. Exclusively for young expats, this boutique apartment consists of 12 studios across two levels, and a penthouse for the owner. On the ground floor, there is a lobby, administration room, also maintenance and service room. Balconies circulate around and look over a central courtyard filled with Brazilian fern trees and a pool with trickling water.

Courtesy of DDAP Architect
Courtesy of DDAP Architect
Mezzanine First Floor
Mezzanine First Floor
© Sonny Sandjaya
© Sonny Sandjaya

Designed by DDAP Architect, an architect studio based in Ubud Bali, the concept is to bring tropical rain-forest on the apartment’s design. “We proposed the idea of a tropical rain-forest by placing green and zen elements in the center to create a sensory experience in terms of the visual and in the rustling of leaves in the trees and light breeze that blows on to the skin to present buildings that are in harmony with nature” says Dirgantara I Ketut, principal of DDAP Architect.

Courtesy of DDAP Architect
Courtesy of DDAP Architect

The aim of this concept is to make a contemplation space, an oasis to hear the natural sound such as the sound of flowing water, leaves, and the blowing of cold air. It can be enjoyed by apartment users through small windows designed facing the courtyard. The courtyard is designed to combine the water, stone, trees, and light elements. On the second floor, there is a communal swimming pool and rooftop garden to enjoy the sunrise, watch the stars or enjoy the prevailing breeze. Greenery cascades throughout Ruang Tekuni to amplify the tropical feel.

© Sonny Sandjaya
© Sonny Sandjaya

The nature elements also expressed the use of selected wood materials in building and furniture inside to enhance the sense of calm and tropical feeling. Most of the material in this design using the reclaimed lumber and recycled roof which was carefully selected by the owner, Pitched terracotta-tile roofs are inspired by the traditional Balinese rice-barn roof shape and help to create more interior space.

© Sonny Sandjaya
© Sonny Sandjaya
Section BB
Section BB
© Sonny Sandjaya
© Sonny Sandjaya

Terracotta blocks were applied for the façade screen, with the small openings in each block allowing light and air to filter through and giving intricate patterns to the building. The studios are rustic and comfortable with concrete pattern wall panels and recycled timber for the staircases and floors. An ancient Chinese house, as a penthouse for the owner’s house, crowns the building, with his private library and workspace on the top floor.

© Sonny Sandjaya
© Sonny Sandjaya

His artwork collection and his personal touch into the design is also accommodated throughout Ruang Tekuni , and it creates a homely feel. To support the function of the building and the convenience of the users, Ruang Tekuni also has a roof garden, which can be used to enjoy the sunrise and have a BBQ party at night. Such a paradise home living!

Courtesy of DDAP Architect
Courtesy of DDAP Architect

Project location

Address: Seminyak, Kuta, Badung, Bali, Indonesia

DDAP Architect
Products

Wood
Concrete

"Ruang Tekuni Apartments / DDAP Architect" 27 Aug 2020. ArchDaily.

