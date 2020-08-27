Curl la Tourelle Head Designs 100% Social Housing Scheme in the London Borough of Brent

Save this picture! Morland Gardens by Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture. Image © Darcstudio

Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture received the green light to move forward with its latest “socially focused mixed-use scheme” that includes council homes, an adult education center, and affordable workspaces. Entitled Morland Gardens, the new project located in the London Borough of Brent, one of the district’s most deprived areas, is scheduled to start in the fall of 2020.

Appointed after a design competition win in 2018, Curl la Tourelle Head proposes meaningful opportunities for people to live, learn and work sustainably. Located on a council-owned site in the heart of Stonebridge Ward, in Brent, Morland Gardens will deliver, once completed, 100% affordable council homes. Defining the urban corner, the project integrates within its urban context, addressing “the color, tone, massing, and rhythm of the two churches either side of the development”.

Morland Gardens plays an important role in tying together this busy urban context through considered design and high-quality landscaped spaces. The commitment to deliver such an exemplar scheme is a testament to the vision of the local authority and Brent Start who have been clear from the outset that residential and educational amenities must be of the highest standards. -- Wayne Head, Director, Curl la Tourelle Head.

Save this picture! Shared community courtyard garden animated by rooflights serving the college below. Image © Darcstudio

Following the London Development Panel 2 (LDP2) framework to help tackle the London housing crisis, “32% of the 65 new homes will be three to four-bed, and an additional 12% will be dedicated units for disabled residents”. Supporting a community that has shown incredible resilience, the project has been designed with sustainability at the forefront. In fact, “an ambient loop heating system provides a 39% reduction in operational CO2 and extensive rooftop gardens and multiple sheltered courtyards give residents over 2200m² outdoor space, protected from pollution, promoting healthy living and biodiversity”.

On another hand, a new adult education center will occupy a single floor level with affordable workspaces below and new homes above. The team including engineers Max Fordham and Structure Mode, landscape designers Planit IE and quantity surveyors Allman Woodcock, has created a large multi-functional space, the hub of the new building, surrounded by learning spaces. Aiming to help boost numeracy and literacy, the project provides a facility for arts and crafts and ensures more support for residents with learning disabilities. Offering students and local residents a place to launch their business ideas, the affordable workspace will be managed by Brent Start.