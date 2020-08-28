Sweet & Taste Store / Y SPACE

+ 21

Store • Qinhuangdao, China Architects: Y SPACE

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 46 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Xuguo Tang

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: 东莞市展艺家具有限公司

Architect In Charge: Yiming Zhu

Design Team: Yile Li, Yangyang Hu, Zhibo Niu

Client: Qinhuangdao Aranya Tianxing Jiuzhou Real Estate Co., Ltd

“The design was inspired by Margaret's unclosed fontanelle.”

SWEET & TASTE is located in Aranya Gold Coast, a dessert shop with 46 square meters. The design is inspired by the unclosed fontanelle for babies -"Angel's Box".

The straight white facade of the building is arranged in simple lines to create a clean and pure texture.The door is deepand steady and extends inward. The light passes through the window to create avivid artistic light feeling.

There are different materials to express the main tone of white, deducting a pure modernist style.The ultimate goal of subtraction is to hope that desserts will become the protagonist of space. The long terrazzo table opens up the spatial relationship. The light-colored marble floor, white candlestick chairs, and minimalist brass lighting all create a ceremonial space.Due to the seaside climate, high-density, non-deformable, non-damaged, and stain-resistant GRG materials are selected for the interior of the space.

Please enjoy this sweet corner at outside leisure bar.

The well-designed lollipop street lamp renders the external atmosphere of the space and warms the way home. As Leonardo da Vinci said, "Simplicity is the ultimate complexity." With a kind of direct sensory shaping, exploring the diverse expressions of the catering industry, let people feel that the way art is integrated into food can be so pure and tacit.