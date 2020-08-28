Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park Toilet / Shigeru Ban Architects

Save this picture! © Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation

+ 18

Architect In Charge: Shigeru Ban Architects

Courtesy: The Nippon Foundation

Text description provided by the architects. There are two things we worry about when entering a public restroom, especially those located at a park. The first is cleanliness, and the second is whether anyone is inside. Using the latest technology, the exterior glass turns opaque when locked.

This allows users to check the cleanliness and whether anyone is using the toilet from the outside. At night, the facility lights up the park like a beautiful lantern.