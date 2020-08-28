Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Ebisu Park Toilet / Wonderwall

Ebisu Park Toilet / Wonderwall

Save this project
Ebisu Park Toilet / Wonderwall

© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Architecture
Shibuya City, Japan
  • Architect In Charge:Masamichi Katayama
  • Design Team:Wonderwall
  • Courtesy:The Nippon Foundation
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation

“Modern Kawaya”

This is a design proposal for a public toilet inside Ebisu Park. The proposal is part of Shibuya City’s THE TOKYO TOILET project. We kept in mind a facility that distances itself from architectural concepts and elements: an object that stands casually in the park as if it were playground equipment, benches, or trees.

Save this picture!
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation

In Japan, the origin of toilets is kawaya, written initially as 川屋 and later 厠 (also pronounced kawaya). Kawaya was a hut (ya 屋) that stood over the river (kawa 川) dating back to the Neolithic times of early Jomon period (10,000 to 6,000 BCE). These huts were of primitive and simple designs, often made of hardened soil or pieces of wood bound together.

Save this picture!
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation

Trying to envision the appearance and atmosphere of the primitive kawaya of the past, we built an “ambiguous space” that is simultaneously an object and a toilet by randomly combining 15 concrete walls. The spaces between the walls lead users into three different areas designed for men, women, and everyone. The design creates a unique relationship in which users are invited to interact with the facility as if they are playing with a curious piece of playground equipment.

Save this picture!
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ebisu Park, 1-chōme-19-1 Ebisunishi, Shibuya City, Tōkyō-to 150-0021, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Wonderwall
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureJapan
Cite: "Ebisu Park Toilet / Wonderwall" 28 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946425/ebisu-park-toilet-wonderwall> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream