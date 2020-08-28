Basico Restaurant / MS Estudio

+ 19

Restaurant • Mexico City, Mexico Architects: MS Estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 142 m²

Photographs Photographs: Camila Cossio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project MDC Bandido Studio , Electrón Catorce , La Fabriquita , Rokâm Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: MS Estudio-María Santibáñez

Team: Andrea Álvarez, Moisés Carvajal, Miguel Angel Baltazar

Construction Company: Oda Studio

Landscape: Ana Morodo

Furniture: Humo

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Básico is a tribute to fresh and healthy food.Its space reflects the brand´s philosophy: love for healthy, simple and handcrafted food.

Using a ”greenhouse “ as a frame of reference, the ceiling generates a maple wooden grid that wraps the entrance access and points out the main countertop bar constructed with pigmented concrete panels. This same grid unfolds at the back of the bar’s counter creating a tridimensional space for display.

Two colors dominate the space trough handmade pasta mosaics produced in Cholula, Puebla, specially commissioned for this project. Predominantly green color translate the experience into a “greenhouse”, with real plants and trees being the most important element. At the back of the space a coral color cube contrasts with the rest of the area.

Grey mosaic floor translates the paved flooring of a greenhouse. The planters integrate the vegetation into the space, entering the booths and the collective table which emerges itself as a cube in the background.

The furniture meets the ergonomic and functional needs of the project, without creating domination, but integrating in harmony, and speaking the same language as the rest of the space.

The intervention on the facade is evident, concluding the concept by generating an exterior grid that resembles the external structure of a greenhouse.