Thermally Speaking Installation / LeuWebb Projects + Mulvey & Banani Lighting

Thermally Speaking Installation / LeuWebb Projects + Mulvey & Banani Lighting

© Doublespace Photography© Doublespace Photography© Doublespace Photography© Doublespace Photography+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Arts & Architecture
Toronto, Canada
  • Design Team:Alan Webb, Christine Leu, Stephen Kaye, Paul Boken, Sepideh Nabaee
  • Clients:Nuit Blanche Toronto
  • Consultants:Mulvey & Banani Lighting Inc.
  • Collaborators:CityLightsTO
© Doublespace Photography
Text description provided by the architects. Revealing our body heat in three-dimensional space through experiential illumination, "Thermally Speaking" used thermography and infrared measuring instruments to uncover the fields of energy of which we’re all part of. The responsive installation transformed Toronto's Fort York Visitor Centre for Nuit Blanche 2019, providing a glimpse into a future of body temperature readings, creative data visualization, and surveillance fields.

© Doublespace Photography
East elevation
© Doublespace Photography
Audiences were invited to move through, over and around the ramp of the Visitor Centre both as observers and subjects of observation, participants in dialogue with the phenomena around them. Thermal imaging cameras relayed and translated the heat energy of visitors into a shifting curtain of light, animating the channel glass facades of the existing building. Designed by LeuWebb Projects and produced in collaboration with Mulvey Banani Lighting as part of their CITYLights Toronto initiative, the installation also provided an opportunity for technical development for students in the field of lighting design and architecture.

© Doublespace Photography
LeuWebb Projects is a multi-disciplinary public art collective based in Toronto, Canada. Mulvey & Banani Lighting is an award-winning lighting design consultancy based in Toronto, Canada. The existing base building, the Fort York Visitor Centre, is an award-winning project designed by Patkau Architects with Kearns Mancini Architects Inc. and was completed in 2015.

© Doublespace Photography
Project location

Address:Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
LeuWebb Projects
Mulvey & Banani Lighting
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsArts & ArchitectureCanada
