La Caseta Country House / Alberto Facundo Arquitectura

Lead Architect: Alberto Facundo Tarazona

Contractor: Arborte Inmobles, S.L.

Metalwork: Disseny Marbe

Wood Carpentry: Carpintería Moreno

Text description provided by the architects. The enclave is the starting point for this project, where the aim is to promote a traditional lifestyle of mediterranean area. This is the origin of the country house, understood as a meeting point, space for disconnection and relaxation; intimately linked to its natural environment, the Valencian orchard.

The line of action is determined by the elimination of elements added over time, trying to find the essence of their origin. Conservation has therefore been the fundamental premise that has guided each of the solutions adopted. The materiality, sincere and austere, understood as a simple mechanism that leaves the protagonism to the traditional space of the country house. The rooms, with small windows, focus the light and the views, leaving the finishes in the background as an irrelevant form. On the ground floor, the open-ings are focused towards the south where we find the most extensive views of all its facades.

A forever concept, in a traditional place, to be with those of always. But giving a complete twist to everything and reinventing each of its parts to create our own version of the country house.