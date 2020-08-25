Future Architecture Rooms / The Palace is the Protagonist – Lisbon Architecture Triennale

For the first Future Architecture Room, Lisbon Architecture Triennale will feature its home, the Palácio Sinel de Cordes, where the groundwork for the festival takes places, where shows and events are hosted, and where friends are welcomed.

Viewers are invited to hear stories about the building's spaces; of varying episodes and incidents that took place in the many rooms of the Palace. Past and present experiences – epic, dramatic, happy and uncanny – will unfold in this series of short films, creating a multi-dimensions exploration of a truly remarkable building.

The protagonists: José Mateus, Manuel Henriques, Helena Soares, Tiago Pombal, Isabel Antunes, Beatriz Bento, Filipa Tomaz, Sara Battesti, Joana Salvado, Carolina

Lisbon Architecture Triennale

Lisbon, PT

The Lisbon Architecture Triennale is a non-profit association whose mission is to research, foster and promote architectural thinking and practice. It holds a major forum every three years for the debate, discussion and dissemination of architecture across geographic and disciplinary boundaries.