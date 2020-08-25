Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Japan
  5. Kanda Coffee / Yasuhisa Makino Architect & Associates

Kanda Coffee / Yasuhisa Makino Architect & Associates

Save this project
Kanda Coffee / Yasuhisa Makino Architect & Associates

© Koichi Torimura© Koichi Torimura© Koichi Torimura© Koichi Torimura+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Chiyoda City, Japan
  • Architect In Charge:Yasuhisa Makino
  • Clients:Kanda Coffee
  • Engineering:Shimizu Structural Engineers
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

Text description provided by the architects. This coffee shop has been operating under the railway elevated bridge at kanda station, in tokyo, since 1957. the two-story shop was dismantled due to seismic reinforcement work, and the new establishment was required to be nested, not having contact with the bridge frame.

Save this picture!
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

besides the front road, the rest of the building is surrounded by the elevated bridge, and the height from the ground to the railway level is only 4.68 m. Given the special conditions, we proceeded with the design while considering the construction method. As a result,a 100m x 100m H steel portal frame is divided into human-supported sizes and installed from the back of the site. the portal frame will be installed every 1.7m.to avoid the elevated structure of the bridge. 

Save this picture!
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

this scale are placement of the portal frames is also used to define the minimum size for the internal seating area. the steel columns and braces are exposed internally and are treated as partitions, generating a place of varying quality within the cafe. the floor comprises a very thin slab with a deck enclosed within a 100 mm steel H-beam to create the two-floor shop.

Save this picture!
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

The exterior of the building has been a part of the kanda station area for the past 60 years, and thus, it has been designed to maintain the proportions and materials of the original structure. on the other hand, the interior is composed of new elements such as the exposed columns, beams, deck slabs, and unfinished extruded cement plates. however, it still integrates floor tiles and familiar colors that remind of the past.

Save this picture!
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

The chairs, tables, and cutlery that have been used for years are lined up to create a nostalgic atmosphere. although it is a store design, excessive expression and the use of imitations, aiming for an architecture that is simple and universal. all of this is due to the client’s strong desire to remain in kanda for the next 60 years.

Save this picture!
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:2-chōme-13-12 Kajichō, Chiyoda City, Tōkyō-to 101-0044, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Yasuhisa Makino Architect & Associates
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopJapan
Cite: "Kanda Coffee / Yasuhisa Makino Architect & Associates" 25 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946328/kanda-coffee-yasuhisa-makino-architect-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream