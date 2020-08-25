Cafe OOO / NONE SPACE

Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Seogwipo, South Korea
  • Architects: NONE SPACE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  369
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Durastack (cement brick)
  • Architect In Charge:JungBae Sin
  • Design Team:NONE SPACE
  • Clients:NONE SPACE
  • Landscape:NONE SPACE
Text description provided by the architects. Jeju is a volcanic in the middle of the sea with natural beauty. Seongsan-eup, which is located on the east side, borders the sea and has spectacular rock formations. The first method used was visualizing the characteristics of the place.

By listening to the language of nature that has a long history, we deeply considered the feel of Jeju wind, the physical properties of the rocks, and the structure of the light, and we sought to humbly settle upon the land and architecture with new poetic language.

Project location

Address:420 Sinsan-ri, Seongsan-eup, Seogwipo, Jeju-do, South Korea

NONE SPACE
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea
