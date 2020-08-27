Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Joy House / Studio Rodrigo Ferreira

Joy House / Studio Rodrigo Ferreira

Joy House / Studio Rodrigo Ferreira

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, House Interiors
Residencial Aldeia do Vale, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Rodrigo Ferreira
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marcus Camargo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, ALDEIA ACABAMENTOS, BUENO PROJETOS ESTRUTURAIS, CRJ ESQUADRIAS EM ALUMÍNIO, DIRETRIZ CONSTRUTORA, EMYFER INTERIORES, ENCOESMA, IEDA JARDIM ARTISTA PLÁSTICA, INTERPAM+LUZ, MARMORARTE MÁRMORES E GRANITOS, Munó Acabamentos, VALENE METAIS E SERVIÇOS
  • Lead Architect:Rodrigo Ferreira
  • Design Team:Thyago Chesmam, Larissa Kravchenko, Isabella Tonelli, Caio Weber, Johnathan Oliveira, Bárbara Ferreira
  • Engineering:BUENO PROJETOS ESTRUTURAIS
  • Landscape:FREDERICO RODRIGUES
  • Consultants:Diretriz Construtora
© Marcus Camargo
© Marcus Camargo

“Casa Joy” is a project developed by Rodrigo Ferreira, a talented young architect from central Brazil, deeply connected to the integration of nature and design and to a particular stylish use of light. This modern oriental concrete, glass and wood luxurious villa was built to an unconventional, cultured active lady on her mid 70s and her family, to serve as a retreat and a gathering point for all of them. It is located in an exclusive gated community on the outskirts of Goiânia, full of valleys and rich native vegetation.

© Marcus Camargo
© Marcus Camargo
Planta - Layout
Planta - Layout
© Marcus Camargo
© Marcus Camargo

The main concerns of the architect were, in addition to accessibility, the creation of a concept of large voids to facilitate freedom of movement and allow all environments to be fluid, integrated into the natural external vegetation. With a steep slope, the terrain was divided into three thirds. The third on the middle was used to the house, located at a height of 4m from the zero point of the street, to privilege the view of the valley. The front third was allocated for the main access, and filled by a large concrete ramp in a “zigzag” format. The back third was reserved to the vegetation. The house has organic and smooth lines, with a striking feature as a concave roof that rests on six vaults interconnected by a massive concrete slab of variable thickness. The roof’s curves were built thinking of a bird's flight. In the arches gallery, where the living room, kitchen and balcony are located, the ceiling height is double and the lighting lit from the floor draws attention by creating a bath of light on the slab, with shadows and playful scenes resulting.

© Marcus Camargo
© Marcus Camargo
Front view
Front view
© Marcus Camargo
© Marcus Camargo
© Marcus Camargo
© Marcus Camargo

The intimate sector is in the lower block, and each room has its own private bathroom and winter garden. The service and leisure sectors are connected at the back of the house, where a 2.5m high and 25m long natural stone wall is located, a surprise not shown in the foundation project. This stone wall was treated as a sculptural element, not to mention the water that mines from it, creating a fresh, unique and surprising atmosphere! Moreover, a white tile panel resembling a stunning blue and golden flock of birds was designed by the artist Iêda Jardim, and further enhanced the design of the leisure sector.

© Marcus Camargo
© Marcus Camargo
Section AA and BB
Section AA and BB
© Marcus Camargo
© Marcus Camargo

Project gallery

Cite: "Joy House / Studio Rodrigo Ferreira" [Casa Joy / Studio Rodrigo Ferreira] 27 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946308/joy-house-studio-rodrigo-ferreira> ISSN 0719-8884

