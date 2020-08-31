Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Showroom
  4. United States
  5. Splash Lab LA Showroom / McLaren Excell

Splash Lab LA Showroom / McLaren Excell

Save this project
Splash Lab LA Showroom / McLaren Excell

© Jason Rueger© Jason Rueger© Jason Rueger© Jason Rueger+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Showroom, Retail Interiors
Los Angeles, United States
  • Architects: McLaren Excell
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jason Rueger
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bentley Systems, Mash Industries, Menu Space, S.Anselmo, Sanitaryware, Sunbeam
  • Clients:The Splash lab
  • Collaborators:Sunbeam Metal Work
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jason Rueger
© Jason Rueger

Text description provided by the architects. The outline scope of the brief was to create The Splash Labs US flagship showroom within a 1930’s factory unit. The Splash Lab wanted to create something unique that resonated with their passion for design, experience, and exploration. They were, however, open-minded as to how this intent might be communicated as a work of architecture.

Save this picture!
© Jason Rueger
© Jason Rueger

Space needed to showcase The Splash Lab’s products, but it was equally important to create a space that echoed with the brands principals – emphasis on high quality and inventive design, the importance of materiality, and how these can positively contribute to the consumer experience and enhance the brand value. This would be achieved by developing an environment where the architectural intervention and the tactile qualities of The Splash Lab’s products coexist in harmony, celebrating the coming together of products, materials, and architecture, where the presence of each reinforces the other. We wanted to devi¬ate from the typical showroom format; the display areas needed to feel integral to the architecture of the space and not afterthoughts within an independently conceived envelope.

Save this picture!
© Jason Rueger
© Jason Rueger
Save this picture!
Module
Module
Save this picture!
© Jason Rueger
© Jason Rueger

The various functions of the showroom are identifiable through a subtle hierarchy of positioning, materiality, and product, resulting in a clear understanding of the showroom and what it offers. We introduced a series of monumental insertions that would create an evocative user experience, whilst establishing a clear spatial hierarchy to the unit. The design needed to have enough tactility to achieve the weight and presence neces¬sary to establish this identity but without competing with the existing building fabric.

Save this picture!
© Jason Rueger
© Jason Rueger

There existed a visual disconnect between the entrance area and the main gallery due to the amended layout of the building - the visual axis had been broken. Re-establishing this axis became a key consideration in developing the concept of the space. We felt strongly that the axis should result in a moment of revelation, the start of a journey through the space and the returning point of orientation. The four monumental interventions establish six distinct areas, each separated by a large archway.

Save this picture!
© Jason Rueger
© Jason Rueger

The entrance ‘portal’ arch marks the start of the journey and is the transition from the entrance area into the gallery. It is positioned to ob¬scure the visual axis until the moment of entering the gallery. The archways align themselves along the axis and suggest a theme of spirituality and ritual cleansing. Much like a church or cathedral, the interventions establish a simple structuring of space. To continue the analogy, from the narthex you en¬ter a central nave which is flanked by two side aisles.

Save this picture!
© Jason Rueger
© Jason Rueger

There is a transept with a sculptural steel table as the central altar, which is intended to encourage participation through interactive displays and formal seminars. A triple-arched apse provides the axial focal point and marks the end of the journey, while a screen divides the public areas of showroom ‘worship’ from the private area of the staff ‘choir’ – or, in this instance, meeting rooms – helping to establish a clear threshold between public and private spaces.

Save this picture!
© Jason Rueger
© Jason Rueger

This simple and timeless format provides the setting for showcas¬ing The Splash Lab. The muted palette of materials has been selected with the intention of al¬lowing the user to better appreciate the qualities of light, proportion, and sur¬face while allowing The Splash Lab products to take centre stage. Explora¬tion of the tectonic relationships between materials, and experimenting with surface textures became an important focus of our material approach.

Save this picture!
© Jason Rueger
© Jason Rueger

To enhance the monumental appearance of the insertions we opted for a Dan¬ish format brick stack bonded with a German ‘Ziegal Geschlammt’ mortar application - meaning ‘covered’ or ‘heavy coverage’. This process blurs the unit rhythm of the bricks to create a monolithic surface. A concrete plinth allows the brick structures to appear grounded gives the sense that they have always been founded on the existing con¬crete floor, and there is enjoyment in the relationship between rough (permanent) brickwork of the structure and the smooth (temporary) plaster of the display backdrops.

Save this picture!
© Jason Rueger
© Jason Rueger

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Los Angeles, California, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
McLaren Excell
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomInterior DesignRetail InteriorsUnited States
Cite: "Splash Lab LA Showroom / McLaren Excell" 31 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946264/splash-lab-la-showroom-mclaren-excell> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream