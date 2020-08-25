Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Casa AM / Lucas Maino Fernandez

Casa AM / Lucas Maino Fernandez

Save this project
Casa AM / Lucas Maino Fernandez

© Marcos Zegers© Marcos Zegers© Marcos Zegers© Marcos Zegers+ 26

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
Entre Lagos, Chile
  • Architects: Lucas Maino Fernandez
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  343
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Lead Architects:Lucas Maino Fernandez
  • Construction:CasasLanco
  • Engineering:Marcelo Ureta Aros
  • Collaborators:Diego Quezada, Maira Olivares, Romina Fuentes
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers

Text description provided by the architects. Located almost on the top of a hill on the north shore of Lake Rupanco in Chile, the project has a privileged location with views over the Puntiagudo and Osorno volcanoes and the aforementioned Lake Rupanco. The orientation of the project is established as a contradiction, as it is turned towards the south, in opposition to the local convention of “taking advantage of the north”.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers
Save this picture!
Planta
Planta
Save this picture!
© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers

From this "problem", opportunities and challenges arise. As a first solution, a continuous skylight is proposed on the north face of the project which is responsible for providing natural light to the interior of the house, illuminating the main corridor and the public spaces of the living and dining room.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers

The programmatic distribution is simple, it consists of five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a kitchen, a living room, a dining room, a barbecue area and a covered parking space. All this is unified in a single volume with a slight break that guides and marks the difference between common and private spaces, which are distributed through a central corridor. In addition, a series of exterior and semi-exterior spaces are included, such as terraces, barbecue areas and parking lots.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers

Although the appearance of the house isn't highlighted by large formal operations, the formal decisions are present in the details, such as the slight break that marks the access and the differentiation between common and private spaces. This is mainly reflected in the play of the interior ceilings that are not visual in the exterior appearance of the roof, in order to give a different character and personality to each of its spaces. For example, in the case of the bedrooms, the interior ceiling is gabled and lower, providing a more welcoming space. The living room and dining room of the house are a large, continuous space with exposed beams and a concrete fireplace, while in the kitchen the roof is transformed into a flat ceiling.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers

In terms of materiality, the house exhibits elements that integrate it into the imaginary of the area, recalling the old buildings, barns and houses in southern Chile, with variables that provide a modern touch without radically breaking with the aesthetics sought by the client. The work is built mainly in distinguished pine, while the cladding is impregnated pine and larch shingle.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers

In this way, CASA AM becomes an exceptional challenge as a first commission, responding to essential and basic themes of architecture: living, acting, permanence, circulation, access, light and shadow, orientation and location.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Lucas Maino Fernandez
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Casa AM / Lucas Maino Fernandez" [Casa AM / Lucas Maino Fernandez] 25 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946262/casa-am-lucas-maino-fernandez> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream