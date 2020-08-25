From Equitable Architecture to Exploring New Environments: 5 Young Practices in Europe

Save this picture! Los Huertos Housing / Ensalada Works + Architecture NRA. Image © Luis Díaz Díaz

AT-HH | Stockholm, Sweden

Towards an equitable form of practice

Save this picture! Mina Drömmars Stad—City Of My Dreams / AT-HH. Image © ArkDes

AT-HH is a Stockholm-based architecture practice founded by Malin Heyman and James Hamilton in 2019. From a studio space that knows no hierarchies, they are working towards producing an architecture that is equitable and sustainable while maintaining a strong engagement with ongoing discourse in architecture.

LiquenLav | Soria, Spain

Double exposure

Save this picture! Ruralattic / Liquenlav . Image © Luis Díaz Díaz

LiquenLAV is an architecture and design practice founded in Soria, Spain 2009 by architect Valentin Sanz. They call their projects “non-specific projects” by providing solutions to existing functions and problems, while at the same time, trying to respond to requirements that have not yet been raised, understanding the project as a continuous process capable of changing and evolving.

Pedro Pitarch Architectures and Urbanism | Madrid, Spain

Contemporary urban concerns

Save this picture! Gorodskoy Dom / Pedro Pitarch Architectures & Urbanisms. Image © Pedro Pitarch & RZGraphics

Pedro Pitarch is an architect working and living in Madrid, Spain. Occupying a somewhat tangential position within the architectural practice, his investigations focus on the interrelations between society, contemporary culture and media.

ATOMAA | Milan, Italy

Optimistic by nature

Save this picture! House Around the Hearth / ATOMAA. Image © Alberto Strada

ATOMAA was founded in 2018 by Andrea Del Pedro Pera, Cesare Galligani and Umberto Maj, from a fifteen-year friendship between the three partners and the union of their three architectural firms. Working between architecture and interior design projects, they propose synthetic visions for unique inhabitable spaces.

Ensalada Works | Madrid, Spain

A decentralised practice

Save this picture! Los Huertos Housing / Ensalada Works + Architecture NRA. Image © Luis Díaz Díaz

Ensalada Works, founded in 2015 in Madrid, is a group of architects who are constantly interested in new ways of approaching their environments and contexts. They are always working in-between fields, from urbanism to communication, from industrial design to art, from digital to pure analogic, we look for ways to expand our knowledge and understanding of our surroundings.

