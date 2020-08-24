Kinder Park in Mexicali / DVCH DeVillarCHacon

+ 19

Lead Architects: José de Villar Martínez, Carlos Chacón Pérez

Clients: Fundación Hogares, Infonavit

Facilities Engineering: José Madrid

Structural Engineering: Verónica Correa (Kaltia)

Landscape: DVCH De Villar CHacon Arquitectos

Cost Engineer: José Roldan

Collaborators: Alejandro Cuevas

Text description provided by the architects. The Kindergarten project was awarded the first prize in a design competition for the urban-architectural concepts for strategic urban projects belonging to the neighborhood plan of the Housing Complex “Valle de Puebla ” in Mexicali, Baja California.

The proposal consolidates the trace of the footprints left by the surrounding citizen activity, showing then the natural program of the surrounding inhabitants, and materializing it in a dynamic interlacing strategy, (such as the strokes on the floor that draw the rings resulting of children's games) that embrace spaces of different scale and condition, which draw closed geometries that are built like sidewalks. These circles hold inside game structures and furniture, able to activate the neighborhood program, enhancing and creating the conditions needed to generate new social relationships.

The contact area between the rings in the center of the proposal extends the adjacent streets promoting continuity of their urban activity protected by the shade of pergolas and trees. This area Fresh and equipped with stands, becomes a place of the social interrelation of the neighborhood and will allow different occupations by the residents throughout the week.

Every item, bench strips and gaming devices (sports field, grandstand and pergola, scalable pyramid with slides, games of cubes, bougainvillea maze, multipurpose ring for children) participate of the intense color of the solution, managing to contrast with the degraded environment, and able to provide the necessary hierarchy to encourage public activity in this space on the periphery of the city, that had a low intensity of use, and on the other hand willing to mingle its identity the one of the inhabitants, granting their common benefit.