Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Ledge House / Desai Chia Architecture

Ledge House / Desai Chia Architecture

Save this project
Ledge House / Desai Chia Architecture

© Paul Warchol© Paul Warchol© Paul Warchol© Paul Warchol+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Cornwall, United States
  • Design Team:Katherine Chia, Arjun Desai, Troy Lacombe, Brad Isnard
  • Engineering:David Kufferman, A.H. Howland Associates
  • Landscape:AB Landscaping
  • Builder:Classic Renovations LLC
  • Fireplace Concrete Work:Get Real Surface
  • Kitchen Joinery:Bulthaup
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Text description provided by the architects. The Ledge House clients asked us to design a new home that would resonate with the history of the Connecticut Valley, include a material palette that is environmentally friendly, and works with the challenging site on a large rock ledge. We removed an existing cabin that had been expanded in unsuccessful ways over time by a previous owner; we were able to reuse the cabin’s foundation (which saved money and reduced construction waste) & add to it to simplify the footprint of the building while amplifying the program. The new footprint moved the house closer to an existing boulder- a prehistoric “glacial erratic” that was deposited along with the ledge hundreds of thousands of years ago when the glaciers formed the Appalachian Mountains.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

The boulder is a rugged companion to the house and acts as a muse for the uphill forest views. The form of the house was inspired by indigenous barns of the area as well as the nearby, historic West Cornwall Covered Bridge. A clever structural system utilized balloon framing techniques— the beams, walls, sheathing, and a carefully calibrated nailing pattern allows the structure to perform as a unified diaphragm, eliminating the need for exposed cross bracing. The interior vaulted ceilings are open volumes of space accentuated by clean planar surfaces.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol
Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

The living room, dining room, and kitchen form the nucleus of a large breezeway through the house; the breezeway was strategically positioned to take advantage of the views to the valley, the uphill cross-ventilating breezes, and an existing boulder that becomes a rugged companion to the house and the views of the landscape. The exterior of the house is clad in Shou Sugi Ban siding which offers a rot-resistant and bug-resistant finish that also articulates the iconic form of the building. The interior finishes are light and airy.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

A master bedroom suite is located on one end of the house; 2 guest bedrooms are on the other end. The nucleus living area between them allows the owners and their guests to merge & socialize together in a lofted, open area that connects across the ledge to a forested terrace and a valley terrace: indoor and outdoor living flow seamlessly through.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Desai Chia Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Ledge House / Desai Chia Architecture" 24 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946169/ledge-house-desai-chia-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream