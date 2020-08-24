Mixed Use Housing: Incorporating Commercial, Cultural and Industrial Programs in a Home

+ 38

Single family homes are undergoing a quiet transformation in recent years. Increasing land costs, the growth of urban settlements, and the lack of available space for construction have triggered an increase in the development of mixed-use housing. The result is that architects have begun to incorporate more community programs within private residential projects. We can now find homes that integrate commercial, cultural, educational, or industrial uses. This not only provides diversity and efficiency, but also allows surrounding neighborhoods to be revitalized through mixed programs that foster social engagement, interaction and connection.

These type of projects can be created both vertically - in a 2 or 3-story house - and horizontally, using two neighboring lots or around an open space. The following are 12 examples of modern mixed-use homes.

Home + Educational Spaces

Albita and Juan, a young couple, needed a new place to live. The possibility of using a lot within the urban area was suggested as an answer, establishing the objective of generating economic income within the lot as well as the possibility of hosting an academic support school. In this way, a program was created that allows dialogue between living, educating and producing. The commercial businesses are established on the ground floor, for a more direct and prolonged relationship with urban activities, while the upper floor, although divided by a central axis, is committed to housing and educational spaces.

Home + Coffee Shop

The client wanted to move to the outskirts of the city and build a house that would also be his own cafe business in order to prepare for life after retirement. We wanted to highlight the potential for region regeneration by constructing a serene piece of modern architecture that would serve as a small house and cafe business for the client.

Home + Library - Dental Clinic

Guha is an combination of new and renovation project based on previously "The Guild" located in Taman Villa Meruya. The Project consist of Omah Library, Dental Clinic, residence and Realrich Sjarief’s studio named Guha Bambu, The studio is Realrich Architecture Workshop (well known by name of RAW Architecture). The renovation section is consisted on adding sequence for adding elaborated programs for Omah Library such as more storage for book shelves, bookstore and gallery.

Home + Coffee Shop

Louverwall is for a couple with five cats. The husband is a music enthusiast who manages the cafe where he enjoys music, coffee, and beautiful space. He wants the café space to be vertical, transparent, and dynamic. They need a small residence on the 2nd and 3rd floors consisted of a bedroom, a living room and a small kitchen.

Home + Office

House and Office in Hofu is a renovation project of a 40-year-old building. The steel-frame structured building was remodeled to include various spaces such as living, office, warehouse, shop and more. The client for this project is the owner of a brewery founded in 1865. Apart from the traditional products soy and miso, the company also work on developing new products using the old techniques refined through the brewery’s history. Fortunately, the building for this renovation project was large, so it was possible to create both House and Business within the frame of the existing architecture.

Home + Productive Center

The family proposal was based on renewing their hardware supplies business and living spaces, leisure and rent. The project is configured using a rectangular prism as basic geometry, in a lot of 12x20 that is located next to the local street market. The volume sets back on the ground floor in order to generate the traditional arcade, which receives and provides social interactions with the local market; while its middle floors follow the front urban profile of the pre-existing buildings. Above the commercial story, we will find the storage areas, residential area, event hall, leisure rooms, terraces and a viewpoint for the mountains contemplation that surrounds the city.

Home + Studio

Palma Hideaway serves as a home studio for a young entrepreneur who spends most of her time traveling around. This project is the result of an ongoing exploration on how to dwell ground floor spaces sited in bustling urban fabrics. In this case, the owner acquired a 92sqm former motorcycle repair shop that had been long closed in the frontier of Palma de Mallorca’s old quarter. The space had generous free heights, a non used courtyard and was built in traditional mares stone (mallorcan limestone).

Home + Training Center

The Brussels project includes a training center and a practice for advanced diagnostic imaging in dentistry and is also inhabited by the client and his roommate. The house consists of different spaces that can be used flexibly, making the combination of work and living possible. For instance, the training room on the third floor becomes a dining room and kitchen in the evening and the wine bar can be used as a meeting room.

Home + Gallery

We converted an icehouse that stored ice made at the former Fuji Ice Factory next door into a gallery. The gallery has been designed for exhibitions, e.g. an exhibition of new works of locally produced textiles, and free use by artists staying under artist-in-residence programs. We also renovated a vacant house next to it into a short-term residential space. The existing building had a wooden interior nested inside concrete frame. We tried to reconstruct the relationship among three different components (RC, wood, and white wall) by leaving the wooden interior in one area, stripping it off in another, and adding white walls in the remaining area. As a result, we created three areas of different atmosphere inside this small house, with each area fulfilling required functions respectively.

Home + Studio + Gallery

Alejandra is a sculptor who decided to unite her whole world in a small house. Living in the same space that you work in, always involves a reflection on the physical relationship between both places, on how much they intoxicate each other. This project focuses on, starting from a base house, that architecture helps emotionally and physically separate the two places. A ground floor and basement for work and a top floor for rest.

Home + Store

The first floor houses a shop where the building’s owner sells clothes and miscellaneous items made from natural materials, intended to be used and loved for many years. The second floor is a light- and breeze-filled space where the owner’s mother lives. Our goal was to clearly separate the shop from the residence upstairs while still allowing the users of both spaces to feel each other’s reassuring presence. The resulting structure is slightly different from a typical multi-generation home; instead, a simple, compact square form contains space for two generations to work, live, and keep an eye on one another.

Home + Recycling Center

