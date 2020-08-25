Gardens and Squares: 10 Examples of Small-Scale Landscaping in Brazil

Save this picture! UNIBRA IBGM / Hanazaki Paisagismo. Photo © Yuri Seródio

"Landscaping is the only artistic expression that includes all five human senses," says Benedito Abbud in his book Creating Landscapes – a guide to Working in Landscape Architecture. While architecture works mainly with sight and touch, landscaping also embraces smell, hearing and taste, "which provides a rich sensorial experience, by combining the most diverse and full perception experiences. The more a garden can sharpen all the senses, the better it fulfills its role."

Below, we have selected 10 small-scale landscape projects in Brazil, ranging from small city squares to communal gardens.

Parks

Gardens