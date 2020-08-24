Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. Upperhouse Namsan Exhibit Hall “Only Invited” / STRX Architects

Upperhouse Namsan Exhibit Hall “Only Invited” / STRX Architects

Save this project
Upperhouse Namsan Exhibit Hall “Only Invited” / STRX Architects
Save this picture!
© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi

© Jang Mi© Jang Mi© Jang Mi© Jang Mi+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Residential Architecture
Yongsan-gu, South Korea
  • Architect In Charge:STRX Architects
  • Design Team:STRX Architects, domindoffice
  • Clients:Shinwon Construction, AETAS REAL ESTATE
  • Engineering And Construction :STRX Partners
  • Landscape:Studio losi
  • Consultants:you&us (fabric, kitchen), THE EDIT (furniture, lighting), BeSPOKE(styling)
  • Hardware System Collaborators :GV International
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi

Text description provided by the architects. The Upperhouse Exhibit Hall equally creates the spatial concept that STRX hopes to provide to our clients through upcoming Upperhouse Namsan. STRX recognizes this place as a drawing room for “only invited” Upperhouse people. Through this Exhibit Hall, some of the clients already contracted the Upperhouse Namsan even without any information about the floorplans and arrangement plan. As Upperhouse Cheongdam involves a vast Cheongdam Park view, Upperhouse Namsan will have a Han-river and about 1,025,000㎡ of mountain Namsan as its natural landscape.

Save this picture!
© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi
Save this picture!
© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi

We have been inspired by the mid-century European landlord’s fortress gate when it comes to the main gate. The neon sign is designed as if the space has been there since long time ago, which again links to the Upperhouse philosophy focusing on “Timeless Beauty.” In this wide space, we only invite one client team at a time so that the invited client can feel the exclusivity which is the main consideration of the brand Upperhouse.

Save this picture!
© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi

After opening the main gate and before entering the space, there is a clean lobby where our staff welcomes the invited client. Opening this wide door, the client can observe the vast landscaping and a long catwalk path. The Exhibit Hall has massive landscaping that brings up the image of mountain Namsan. Since both two gates are narrow for the machines to enter, there was no other way to carry those million rocks and grasses than doing all manually one by one.

Save this picture!
© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi
Save this picture!
Concept Drawing 02
Concept Drawing 02
Save this picture!
© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi

Despite of the hard work, we put our best to emphasize the landscaping to stress out that it is a rare phenomenon to build a residential on top of the mountain along the Namsan tower in Hannam Itaewon-dong. In between stones, stream murmurs as same as the one in mountain Namsan. On the ceiling, we installed classic chandeliers that light up the area more delicately.

Save this picture!
© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi

Walking down the catwalk path toward the end, there is a luxurious living space with a bench and a dining table where client can observe the Seoul city view through the window. This exceptional condition has not existed until now and won’t appear from now in Seoul city, so STRX is confident to claim that our fifth Upperhouse is a one and only residential of South Korea.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:272 Sowol-ro, Itaewon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
STRX Architects
Office

Products

StoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "Upperhouse Namsan Exhibit Hall “Only Invited” / STRX Architects" 24 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946063/upperhouse-namsan-exhibit-hall-only-invited-strx-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream