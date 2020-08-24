Upperhouse Namsan Exhibit Hall “Only Invited” / STRX Architects

+ 26

Architect In Charge: STRX Architects

Design Team: STRX Architects, domindoffice

Clients: Shinwon Construction, AETAS REAL ESTATE

Engineering And Construction : STRX Partners

Landscape: Studio losi

Consultants: you&us (fabric, kitchen), THE EDIT (furniture, lighting), BeSPOKE(styling)

Hardware System Collaborators : GV International

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Upperhouse Exhibit Hall equally creates the spatial concept that STRX hopes to provide to our clients through upcoming Upperhouse Namsan. STRX recognizes this place as a drawing room for “only invited” Upperhouse people. Through this Exhibit Hall, some of the clients already contracted the Upperhouse Namsan even without any information about the floorplans and arrangement plan. As Upperhouse Cheongdam involves a vast Cheongdam Park view, Upperhouse Namsan will have a Han-river and about 1,025,000㎡ of mountain Namsan as its natural landscape.

We have been inspired by the mid-century European landlord’s fortress gate when it comes to the main gate. The neon sign is designed as if the space has been there since long time ago, which again links to the Upperhouse philosophy focusing on “Timeless Beauty.” In this wide space, we only invite one client team at a time so that the invited client can feel the exclusivity which is the main consideration of the brand Upperhouse.

After opening the main gate and before entering the space, there is a clean lobby where our staff welcomes the invited client. Opening this wide door, the client can observe the vast landscaping and a long catwalk path. The Exhibit Hall has massive landscaping that brings up the image of mountain Namsan. Since both two gates are narrow for the machines to enter, there was no other way to carry those million rocks and grasses than doing all manually one by one.

Despite of the hard work, we put our best to emphasize the landscaping to stress out that it is a rare phenomenon to build a residential on top of the mountain along the Namsan tower in Hannam Itaewon-dong. In between stones, stream murmurs as same as the one in mountain Namsan. On the ceiling, we installed classic chandeliers that light up the area more delicately.

Walking down the catwalk path toward the end, there is a luxurious living space with a bench and a dining table where client can observe the Seoul city view through the window. This exceptional condition has not existed until now and won’t appear from now in Seoul city, so STRX is confident to claim that our fifth Upperhouse is a one and only residential of South Korea.