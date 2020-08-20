Sakuragaoka Childcare Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates

+ 11

Architect In Charge: Kengo Kuma & Associates

Design Team: Shuji Achiha, Shin Aoki, Shiho Yoo, Shoki An

Structure Engineer: Tomonori Kawata Structural Engineers

Mep Engineer: KANKYO ENGINEERING INC.

Text description provided by the architects. A bright child center overflowing with the warmth of wood and light from the Seto Inland Sea was designed for Saijo in Hiroshima Prefecture which is known as a town of red roof tiles and sake breweries. The building was provided with a warm expression with different shades by using red roof tiles that are individually hand-finished by craftsmen.

The unique “Igura” configuration of houses in Saijo was adopted for the playrooms in order to create large bright spaces, and light flows in through the membrane roof. Sake bags which were used by a local sake brewery were reused to make the interior lights, creating a building where children can learn about culture while playing.