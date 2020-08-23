Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Slovakia
  5. H Apartment / Grau Architects

H Apartment / Grau Architects

Save this project
H Apartment / Grau Architects
Save this picture!
© Nora and Jakub Caprnka
© Nora and Jakub Caprnka

© Nora and Jakub Caprnka© Nora and Jakub Caprnka© Nora and Jakub Caprnka© Nora and Jakub Caprnka+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Bratislava, Slovakia
  • Design Team:Andrej Olah, Filip Marcak, Matej Kurajda, Jana Filipkova
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nora and Jakub Caprnka
© Nora and Jakub Caprnka

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment H is located along Medena Street in a building block from the ‘40s. The three-room apartment lacks the high ceilings and axial enfilade which are a staple of the surrounding apartments built during the time of The First Czechoslovak Republic (1918 – 1938). Despite this, with its rational disposition, the apartment remains evocative of these spatial principles. The central axis of the original corridor spans the apartment from the entrance through the main living space, and continues through the double-wing glazed door to the master bedroom.

Save this picture!
© Nora and Jakub Caprnka
© Nora and Jakub Caprnka

The living space concept therefore kept its Old Town character, even despite its smaller size and orientation away from the street and into the common courtyard. The central living area was expanded by the former maid room which now made space for the kitchen.

Save this picture!
Collage
Collage

A ceiling-tall wardrobe creates a separation between the main entrance and this living space. Passing from the entranceway, a strong visual connection is established along the apartment’s central axis. The solid red-coloured volume of the kitchen optically balances out the apartment’s disposition.

Save this picture!
Axo
Axo

At the same time it references the partitions and doors that were erased in the reconstructed layout. The kitchen counter overhangs into the living room zone. The former kitchen became a separate study room.

Save this picture!
© Nora and Jakub Caprnka
© Nora and Jakub Caprnka

The interior is predominatly white, in line with the pale terrazzo floor of the entranceway. The colour palette concept then rests on the contrast between the white and a play with bright primary colours. Red and blue elements pop up as colour accent in the kitchen and in the bathroom on the white tile background. This interior principle is repeated in the rest of the apartment.

Save this picture!
© Nora and Jakub Caprnka
© Nora and Jakub Caprnka

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cdad. Vieja, Slovakia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Grau Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSlovakia
Cite: "H Apartment / Grau Architects" 23 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946022/h-apartment-grau-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream