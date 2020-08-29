Corte Castello Restoration / Archiplanstudio

+ 19

Renovation • Casalmoro, Italy Architects: Archiplanstudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 240 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Andrea Poldi

Text description provided by the architects. The project concerns the restoration of a small 15th-century building attributable to Luca Fancelli.

The main theme concerns the relationship with materials characterized by extreme fragility; the formal choices and the relationship with the simple spaces guide us to solutions that exalted the few signs still legible today.

The internal doors and windows are large frames that suggest selective looks; the geometry introduced in the arrangement of the exteriors, made of few signs, enhances the extraordinary Renaissance facade.