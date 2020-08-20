Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Portugal
  5. Treetop Walk / Carlos Castanheira

Treetop Walk / Carlos Castanheira

Save this project
Treetop Walk / Carlos Castanheira

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 74

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Installations & Structures, Pedestrian Bridge, Other Structures
Porto, Portugal
  • Lead Architect:Nuno Rodrigues
  • Project Team:Filipe Mota, Diana Velho, Catarina Araújo, Gil Lima
  • Structural Project:Paulo Fidalgo – HDP,Lda
  • Structural Project Team:Rui Almeida, Paulo Cachim, Pedro Neto
  • Ited Project:Fernando Ferreira - Gatengel, Lda
  • Contractor:Portilame, Lda
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The Canopy Walkway in Serralves
A visit to Serralves is always a walk through space, in time or in the time of space.
Creating a new walk that complements the existing ones, could only be IN THE CANOPY of the beautiful and imposing trees of the Park.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Planta - Proposta
Planta - Proposta
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The walk starts at the furthest eastern end of the Park – just where the “Casa do Cinema” is now being built – it rises gently, bringing us up into the tree canopy, as the ground runs away beneath our feet, it rises skyward.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Belvedere 02
Belvedere 02
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

We approach a cork tree, without touching it, we go around its rough cork trunk and continue on towards an elegant sequoia. Almost flying ourselves, we approach some bird feeders. We catch sight of a shy wild pigeon, a blackbird clambering between branches and a jay that appears to be hopping through the air.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

We hear the hammering of a woodpecker as it searches out insects from the bark of a tree. We understand that a tree is a world in itself, full of Life. A diverse and complex Life. We stop at the points where we can take a rest and spy on the life that is taking place in the tree canopy.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

We cross paths with a group school of children, their questions produce a tremendous chirping sound as they look for answers to satisfy their curiosity. One family, represented by all its generations is passing along the walkway; the youngest looking out of a pram, while the oldest uses a wheelchair. It is easy to enjoy the walk and take it all in. In the amphitheatre space, a guide addresses a group, explaining some detail of the fauna and the flora of the route. Passers-by stop and linger. They take it all in.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Anfiteatro 03
Anfiteatro 03
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

We are now quite high up; such is the height of the Canopy in the Park. We search for new, never seen, never felt views and we long for, however brief, some panoramic view of Foz do Douro and the infinite Atlantic. We are walking on timber, almost everything in timber.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Anfiteatro 01
Anfiteatro 01
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Structure, walkway, balustrades become one with the trunks and branches. In time they will become ever more alike and the walkway will eventually be as if it had always been there. Like a growing tree that asserts its place naturally. The bravest or most courageous can climb up or down the stairs connecting the lower level of the site with the highest point on the walkway, which allows for escape and safety.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

We complete the walkway almost where we started it. But we return changed, after another, but different, experience in Serralves. We are IN THE CANOPY, up nearer to the Sky, but still close to Earth.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Serralves, R. Dom João de Castro 210, 4150-417 Porto, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Carlos Castanheira
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureInfrastructureBridgesPedestrian bridgeOtherOther StructuresPortugal
Cite: "Treetop Walk / Carlos Castanheira" [Treetop Walk / Carlos Castanheira] 20 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946011/treetop-walk-carlos-castanheira> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream