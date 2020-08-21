Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Factory
  4. Russia
  5. Ice Rink by the Sea / AB CHVOYA

Ice Rink by the Sea / AB CHVOYA

Save this project
Ice Rink by the Sea / AB CHVOYA

© Grigoriy Sokolinsky© Grigoriy Sokolinsky© Grigoriy Sokolinsky© Grigoriy Sokolinsky+ 17

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Factory, Temporary Installations, Recreation & Training
Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
  • Architects: AB CHVOYA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Grigoriy Sokolinsky
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Trimble
  • Design Team:AB CHVOYA
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky

Text description provided by the architects. The skating rink by the sea in the Sevkabel space PORT is a small temporary seasonal project within the large-scale transformation of the territory of the historic Sevkabel manufactory (Siemens & Halske), located on Vasilyevsky Island.

Save this picture!
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky

The structure of the rink derives from seaside location as well as from the industrial context. Almost rectangular ice field is tightly fit between the fence and the existing industrial building.

Save this picture!
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky

In the center of the rink, preserved trees form a small round island, that naturally divides ice into several zones. At ground level, the ice field is connected with the existing building, where rental and locker rooms are located.

Save this picture!
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky

In order to preserve the access to the embankment from the inside of the complex, a bridge was mounted over the ice exit, which not only connects different areas of Sevkabel PORT, but also serves as a viewing platform for observing skating rink and a picturesque sea panorama.

Save this picture!
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky

Materials and constructions are simple yet effective - wooden pine planks are used for cladding the external structures, while the interior of the rental pavilion (a part of the former factory hall) is mostly arranged by corrugated galvanised iron and preserved original texture of the workshop. Bright neon infographics contrast the restrained nature of the rink's architecture.

Save this picture!
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kozhevennaya Liniya, 40, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AB CHVOYA
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureFactoryCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingRussia
Cite: "Ice Rink by the Sea / AB CHVOYA" 21 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946008/ice-rink-by-the-sea-ab-chvoya> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream