Andradas Apartment / OCRE arquitetura

Lead Architects: Diego Flamia, Ananda Maciel Oliveira, Thiago Yuuki Kajiwara

Text description provided by the architects. The project for this small apartment is located on Rua dos Andradas, in the historical center of Porto Alegre. It is in a 1950’s modernist building wich currently has this very interesting feature of being mixed use in all its 25 floors.

The tiny apartment with only 29m² results of the segmentation from a pre-existing commercial room which was sould out for housing. The owner commissioned the project with the idea of exploring the living room of the apartment at its most. We designed a very simple layout, eliminating any attempt to segment the space to set up places of usual activities such as "sleeping" or "cooking" in order to enhance the living room of the small apartment.

We carried out a quick execution work, in which the interventions were basically furnishing design. In the project there is an aerial woodboard that divides the place into two spaces without necessarily segmenting it with walls. We created an entrance hall followed by a linear kitchen that includes the laundry room. Opposite the woodboard is the living room, which includes a hidden bedroom kept out of sight in a closet by a reclining bed.

We used naval plywood throughout the furniture with some colored faces. The idea of the “plan” is represented by the aerial woodboard, by the workbench placed below the window sill, and it is also visible in the rest of the furniture through its well-marked side faces.