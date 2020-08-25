Submit a Project Advertise
Andradas Apartment / OCRE arquitetura

Andradas Apartment / OCRE arquitetura

© Cristiano Bauce

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Refurbishment, Apartment Interiors
Porto Alegre, Brazil
  • Architects: OCRE arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  29
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Cristiano Bauce
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Electrolux, Agpétrea Marmoraria, Brillia, Deca, Marcenaria Tedeschi, Suggar, Tramontina
  • Lead Architects:Diego Flamia, Ananda Maciel Oliveira, Thiago Yuuki Kajiwara
© Cristiano Bauce

Text description provided by the architects. The project for this small apartment is located on Rua dos Andradas, in the historical center of Porto Alegre. It is in a 1950’s modernist building wich currently has this very interesting feature of being mixed use in all its 25 floors.

© Cristiano Bauce
Isometric View
Isometric View
© Cristiano Bauce

The tiny apartment with only 29m² results of the segmentation from a pre-existing commercial room which was sould out for housing. The owner commissioned the project with the idea of exploring the living room of the apartment at its most. We designed a very simple layout, eliminating any attempt to segment the space to set up places of usual activities such as "sleeping" or "cooking" in order to enhance the living room of the small apartment.

© Cristiano Bauce
Plan
Plan
© Cristiano Bauce

We carried out a quick execution work, in which the interventions were basically furnishing design. In the project there is an aerial woodboard that divides the place into two spaces without necessarily segmenting it with walls. We created an entrance hall followed by a linear kitchen that includes the laundry room. Opposite the woodboard is the living room, which includes a hidden bedroom kept out of sight in a closet by a reclining bed.

© Cristiano Bauce
Section
Section
© Cristiano Bauce

We used naval plywood throughout the furniture with some colored faces. The idea of the “plan” is represented by the aerial woodboard, by the workbench placed below the window sill, and it is also visible in the rest of the furniture through its well-marked side faces.

© Cristiano Bauce

Address:Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

OCRE arquitetura
Cite: "Andradas Apartment / OCRE arquitetura" 25 Aug 2020.

