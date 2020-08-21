Burbujas Children’s Dental Clinic / José Manuel Martínez Rodríguez

+ 15

Lead Architect: José Manuel Martínez Rodríguez-Covadonga Llorente González

Contractor: Martín Figueroa Construcciones S. L.

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the adaptation of a commercial premises for use as a children’s dental clinic. We find a deep space of irregular geometry and with lighting through the facade to the street, whose main characteristic is the presence of a formidable structure formed by large edge beams of concrete supported by sturdy pillars on which the structure of the building of dwellings is placed.

The peculiar characteristics of the support space section, and the requested needs program consisting of a shared waiting area and several cabinets, determine the strategy to be followed.

A set of cylinders as bubbles or fishbowlof different sizes and transparent material colonize the area. Its fragile materiality contrasts with the rough and brutal texture of decayed concrete. They do not touch the perimeter walls nor reach the ceiling of the room, thus avoiding the confrontation with the irregular geometry of the plant and the staggering in section caused by the removal of the beams.

These cylinders contain the clinic’s needs: four small orthodontic cabinets, three larger photo and development cabinets, a children’s waiting area and two offices to receive clients; At the back of the premises there are separate toilets for men and women, the one for women is equipped for the disabled, a storeroom, a lighting room, a toilet for staff and a sterilization area.

On the other hand, the basement is accessed by a spiral staircase to the left of the entrance. The basement is for private use and includes an office, meeting room and office area, as well as a utility room.