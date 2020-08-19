Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. La Paisanita Refuge / STC Arquitectos

La Paisanita Refuge / STC Arquitectos

Save this project
La Paisanita Refuge / STC Arquitectos
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte+ 30

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
    Save this picture!
    © Gonzalo Viramonte
    © Gonzalo Viramonte

    Text description provided by the architects. In a terrain with a steep slope and vast vegetation located in the heart of Cordoba, Argentina, we find this small refuge that respects the characteristics of the natural soil and preserves the existing flora without altering the mountain landscape.

    Save this picture!
    © Gonzalo Viramonte
    © Gonzalo Viramonte
    Save this picture!
    Save this picture!
    © Gonzalo Viramonte
    © Gonzalo Viramonte

    Disused materials were recovered, processed in the workshop and transferred to the site for assembly, the choice of materials and finishes combine technological sustainability with a strong adaptation to the local climate and low Environmental impact.

    Save this picture!
    © Gonzalo Viramonte
    © Gonzalo Viramonte

    The leading idea is defined based on three elements that solve the project:
    • The large metal roof that generates a light ceiling that protects the house as a double rooftop, covering the circulation area and the galleries.
    • A metal prism with mobile closures that solve the program (kitchen-dining room, bathroom and bedroom)
    • A raised wooden platform, to save the field changes, materialized with grooved boards of recovered eucalyptus, which were brushed for reuse.

    Save this picture!
    © Gonzalo Viramonte
    © Gonzalo Viramonte
    Save this picture!
    Save this picture!
    © Gonzalo Viramonte
    © Gonzalo Viramonte

    The structure was solved by using 3”oil pipes, cold-rolled metal profiles recovered from demolitions, as well as the machimbrated wooden boards that cover the entire floor.

    Save this picture!
    © Gonzalo Viramonte
    © Gonzalo Viramonte
    Save this picture!
    © Gonzalo Viramonte
    © Gonzalo Viramonte

    In the equipment, UPN and IPN lags of different sizes were used, reinforced concrete counters executed on site, recycled postigon interior doors and the openings were made with scraps of structural pipes.

    Save this picture!
    © Gonzalo Viramonte
    © Gonzalo Viramonte
    Save this picture!
    Save this picture!
    © Gonzalo Viramonte
    © Gonzalo Viramonte

    All exterior cladding, both vertical and horizontal, were worked with sinusoidal metal sheets recovered from an old field shed, while cement and plaster plates were installed inside.

    Save this picture!
    © Gonzalo Viramonte
    © Gonzalo Viramonte

    The project pursues an awareness speech about recycling, proposing a sustainable solution that reuses different materials based on an austere, economic and easy-to-maintain architecture that adapts to the conditions of the

    Save this picture!
    © Gonzalo Viramonte
    © Gonzalo Viramonte

    Project gallery

    See allShow less
    About this office
    STC Arquitectos
    Office

    Product

    Steel

    #Tags

    ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHouses
    Cite: "La Paisanita Refuge / STC Arquitectos" [Refugio en La Paisanita / STC Arquitectos] 19 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945990/la-paisanita-refuge-stc-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream