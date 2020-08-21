JapoNeza Retreat / Toro

+ 33

Lead Architect: Fausto Terán

Clients: JapoNeza retreat

Engineering: Ricardo Libreros

Landscape: Constantino Saenus

Consultants: Michel Rojkind ,Yoshi Fukumori ,Julio Gómez ,Emannuel Piccault ,Sergio Guerrero

Collaborators: Samantha Su - samsucuriel@gmail.com

Text description provided by the architects. JapoNeza retreat is designed by Fausto Terán a filmmaker who will introduce your senses into this amazing experience. The house is a beautiful set where you can appreciate his formidable point of view. Just two hours away from Mexico City, you will find this unique and harmonical arquitectural piece.

JapoNeza retreat is a thesis of the parallelism between Japan and Mexican cultures, inspired in both arquitectural and spiritual traditions (zen inside Mexican craziness). From the arquitectural POV, it has a soul of concrete and regional pine wood treated with the japanese technique of “Shou-Sugi-Ban”, burned and curated wood and for protecting it from the abrasive mountain exterior conditions.

In Japoneza you will find a ¨Shinrin Yoku¨ complete immertion in the natural habitat sharing the space with horses, donkeys, dogs, and a wild fauna such as falcons, ducks, owls, coyotes, rabbits, roadrunners and raddle snakes. The view of a lake offers tranquility contemplation and appreciation with top butler and Chef service. You can enjoy the hot water in the outdoors wood jacuzzi and relax in the hammocks while you read a book.