JapoNeza Retreat / Toro

JapoNeza Retreat / Toro

© Jaime Navarro

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, House Interiors
Atlangatepec, Mexico
  • Architects: Fausto Terán
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4843 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jaime Navarro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cemex, CASTEL, Comex, Interceramic, Morpholio Trace
  • Lead Architect:Fausto Terán
  • Engineering:Ricardo Libreros
  • Landscape:Constantino Saenus
  • Consultants:Michel Rojkind ,Yoshi Fukumori ,Julio Gómez ,Emannuel Piccault ,Sergio Guerrero
  • Collaborators:Samantha Su - samsucuriel@gmail.com
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. JapoNeza retreat is designed by Fausto Terán a filmmaker who will introduce your senses into this amazing experience. The house is a beautiful set where you can appreciate his formidable point of view. Just two hours away from Mexico City, you will find this unique and harmonical arquitectural piece.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Ground floor plan
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

JapoNeza retreat is a thesis of the parallelism between Japan and Mexican cultures, inspired in both arquitectural and spiritual traditions (zen inside Mexican craziness). From the arquitectural POV, it has a soul of concrete and regional pine wood treated with the japanese technique of  “Shou-Sugi-Ban”, burned and curated wood and for protecting it from the abrasive mountain exterior conditions.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Cross section
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

In Japoneza you will find a ¨Shinrin Yoku¨ complete immertion in the natural habitat sharing the space with horses, donkeys, dogs, and a wild fauna such as falcons, ducks, owls, coyotes, rabbits, roadrunners and raddle snakes. The view of a lake offers tranquility contemplation and appreciation with top butler and Chef service. You can enjoy the hot water in the outdoors wood jacuzzi and relax in the hammocks while you read a book.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Longitudinal section
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Project gallery

