GoodJob! Center KASHIBA / Onishimaki + Hyakudayuki Architects

GoodJob! Center KASHIBA / Onishimaki + Hyakudayuki Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Community Center
Kashiba, Japan
  • Architect In Charge:Onishimaki + Hyakudayuki Architects
“Make, Work, and Spread” Space - his is a project of centers for operation and activities for a civic organization. Collaborating with people with disabilities, this center is aimed to create new jobs that transcend the borders between art, design, and business. 

It is consisted of diverse spaces: a brightly lit space with a high ceiling, a dimly lit, yet cozy and calm space, a lively space opening to the local community, and so forth. It was conceived to become a place for new explorations where each of people, regardless of their abilities or disabilities, and no matter whether they are the locals or those from afar, can find a space that fits their personality to work comfortably. The design reflects the organization’s philosophy on diversity.

Plan South
Project location

Address:2-chōme-8-1 Shimodanishi, Kashiba, Nara 639-0231, Japan

Onishimaki + Hyakudayuki Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerJapan
