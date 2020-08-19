GoodJob! Center KASHIBA / Onishimaki + Hyakudayuki Architects

+ 10

Architect In Charge: Onishimaki + Hyakudayuki Architects

“Make, Work, and Spread” Space - his is a project of centers for operation and activities for a civic organization. Collaborating with people with disabilities, this center is aimed to create new jobs that transcend the borders between art, design, and business.

It is consisted of diverse spaces: a brightly lit space with a high ceiling, a dimly lit, yet cozy and calm space, a lively space opening to the local community, and so forth. It was conceived to become a place for new explorations where each of people, regardless of their abilities or disabilities, and no matter whether they are the locals or those from afar, can find a space that fits their personality to work comfortably. The design reflects the organization’s philosophy on diversity.