A House for a Young Man / 226arquitectos

A House for a Young Man / 226arquitectos

© Constanza Otero

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
San Francisco, Argentina
  • Architects: 226arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  165
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Constanza Otero
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Aberturas San Francisco, Ilva, Jhonson, Karical, Trimble, ferrum
  • Design Team:Tristan Bondone, Luciano Femopase, Julian Genesio, Sofia Asan, Manuela Madruga
  • Engineering:INCORP
  • Collaborators:Ernesto Boero DT
© Constanza Otero
© Constanza Otero

Text description provided by the architects. In a peripheral area of the city of San Francisco is this brick house designed as the first house for a young man. The project proposes a unique space that integrates different living, eating and sleeping environments. The possibility of generating a bedroom above the garage was also envisaged. The site where it is located is a sector in development that does not present any element that stimulates contact with the outside world. This unfavorable environment added to the intense sunlight on the front of the land (west) was presented as a problem when starting the project.

© Constanza Otero
© Constanza Otero

On this front, an access patio was created that allows to open windows safely and cross-ventilate the house. It also works as a filter towards the street in relation to privacy and sounds. In some martial arts the strength of the opponent is used for their own benefit.

© Constanza Otero
© Constanza Otero
Plans
Plans
© Constanza Otero
© Constanza Otero

This project draws an analogy with that action by making a device that allows part of the light from the west to go inwards to generate an atmosphere of shadows that vary with the sunset, evidencing the passage of time. Priorizing the inner world.

© Constanza Otero
© Constanza Otero
Section
Section
© Constanza Otero
© Constanza Otero

