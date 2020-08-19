A House for a Young Man / 226arquitectos

+ 29

Houses • San Francisco, Argentina Architects: 226arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 165 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Constanza Otero

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Aberturas San Francisco , Ilva , Jhonson , Karical , Trimble , ferrum Manufacturers:

Design Team: Tristan Bondone, Luciano Femopase, Julian Genesio, Sofia Asan, Manuela Madruga

Engineering: INCORP

Collaborators: Ernesto Boero DT

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In a peripheral area of the city of San Francisco is this brick house designed as the first house for a young man. The project proposes a unique space that integrates different living, eating and sleeping environments. The possibility of generating a bedroom above the garage was also envisaged. The site where it is located is a sector in development that does not present any element that stimulates contact with the outside world. This unfavorable environment added to the intense sunlight on the front of the land (west) was presented as a problem when starting the project.

On this front, an access patio was created that allows to open windows safely and cross-ventilate the house. It also works as a filter towards the street in relation to privacy and sounds. In some martial arts the strength of the opponent is used for their own benefit.

This project draws an analogy with that action by making a device that allows part of the light from the west to go inwards to generate an atmosphere of shadows that vary with the sunset, evidencing the passage of time. Priorizing the inner world.