Kusy Kawsay / AL BORDE + David Guambo

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Installations & Structures, Cultural Architecture, Historic Preservation
Sucre, Ecuador
  • Design Team:Al Borde + UTI – Universidad Tecnológica Indoamérica + David Guambo
  • Teachers:Al Borde
  • Assistant Professor:Martín Real
  • Institution:UTI – Universidad Tecnológica Indoamérica
  • Student:David Guambo
© JAG Studio
Text description provided by the architects. The problem that triggers this work comes together with the duty of his author: I became a big fan to listen up the music loud, it allowed me to do my architecture school assignments during the nights, but I did not realize that this bothered my neighbors.

The project is a small cabin/studio to do the homework and listen to music without disturbing anybody. An introspection space settled down into the slope of the terrain, leaving at its lower base a meeting and rest space for the neighbors, which can be under the shade. 

© JAG Studio
The project recovers traditional construction systems, which over time were relegated or even neglected by their inhabitants. People there make fun of the project because I was building with a traditional technique, it is not common to value our heritage, and most people prefer to build like in the city, thinking that they will save money. The construction of this shelter -small sound’s box- brings a contemporary language to the lost vernacular architecture in the village of Sucre.

Kusy Kawsay means Passionate Life, it is written in Kichwa -traditional language of the andes indigenous.

*Extracto de la conversación con el estudiante David Guambo.

Cortesía de Al Borde + UTI – Universidad Tecnológica Indoamérica + David Guambo
© JAG Studio
Cite: "Kusy Kawsay / AL BORDE + David Guambo" [Kusy Kawsay / AL BORDE + UTI - Universidad Tecnológica Indoamérica + David Guambo] 19 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945903/kusy-kawsay-al-borde-plus-david-guambo> ISSN 0719-8884

