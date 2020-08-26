Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Hawkins\Brown Designs Mixed-Use Tower for Hollywood

Architectural practice Hawkins\Brown has designed a new mixed-use tower development for Hollywood. The project combines 117,000 square feet of office and retail space for the area's growing media and creative community. As the design team outlines, the proposed project was made to address a growing demand for creative offices in Hollywood, where an influx of entertainment and technology firms are seeking Class-A space in a tight market.

Courtesy of Hawkins\Brown
Courtesy of Hawkins\Brown

The new proposal is located on the southern end of Hollywood and would bring over 100,000 square feet of office use and a total of 232 parking spaces via four levels of mechanical lift parking. Aiming to bring density to the site, the design was made to respect the the neighboring historic Villa Elaine while sculpting the massing from a street-level plinth to step up and away. As the team states, "the project seeks to compliment the rich tapestry of uses, density and architectural styles that characterize Vine Street."

Courtesy of Hawkins\Brown
Courtesy of Hawkins\Brown

The building's signature element is a series of arched openings and an articulated facade that create an external colonnade and display the project's program. In turn, the building volumes sit atop the plinth and step down from Vine St. to the western end of La Mirada Avenue. Atop the stepped mass, a series of roof terraces were made to activate the building "in the round." The mixed-use tower development was designed for The Post Group and is currently scheduled for completion in 2022.

News via Hawkins\Brown

Eric Baldwin
Author

