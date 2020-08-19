Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. World Photography Day: 10 Emerging Architectural Photographers to Follow in 2020

World Photography Day: 10 Emerging Architectural Photographers to Follow in 2020

Save this article
World Photography Day: 10 Emerging Architectural Photographers to Follow in 2020
Save this picture!
Via Instagram. Image © Francesco Russo
Via Instagram. Image © Francesco Russo

To celebrate World Photography Day, we've gathered a list of 10 BIPOC architectural photographers from around the world who are worth knowing - and following on Instagram.

The following names have also been recognized in two open lists that are constantly being updated in order to promote diversity in the photography industry: Diversify Photo and BIPOC STUDIOS. The idea behind these platforms is to allow Architects, Designers, Creative Directors, and art consumers in general, to discover photographers that identify themselves as Black, Indigenous, People of Color, available for assignments and commissions.

Taiyo Watanabe

Save this picture!
© Taiyo Watanabe
© Taiyo Watanabe

Follow him on Instagram.

Francesco Russo

Save this picture!
© Francesco Russo
© Francesco Russo

Follow him on Instagram.

Frank Frances

Save this picture!
Via Instagram. Image © Frank Frances
Via Instagram. Image © Frank Frances

Follow him on Instagram.

Sahar Coston-Hardy

Save this picture!
Via Instagram. Image © Sahar Coston-hardy
Via Instagram. Image © Sahar Coston-hardy

Follow her on Instagram.

Kelly Marshall

Save this picture!
Via Instagram. Image © Kelly Marshall
Via Instagram. Image © Kelly Marshall

Follow her on Instagram.

Dark Crustacean

Save this picture!
Via Instagram. Image © Dark Crustacean
Via Instagram. Image © Dark Crustacean

Follow him on Instagram.

Rayon Richards

Save this picture!
Via Instagram. Image © Rayon Richards
Via Instagram. Image © Rayon Richards

Follow him on Instagram.

LeShon Lee

Save this picture!
Via Instagram. Image © LeShon Lee
Via Instagram. Image © LeShon Lee

Follow him on Instagram.

Mike Morgan

Save this picture!
Via Instagram. Image © Mike Morgan
Via Instagram. Image © Mike Morgan

Follow him on Instagram.

Izaiah Johnson

Save this picture!
Via Instagram. Image © Izaiah Johnson
Via Instagram. Image © Izaiah Johnson

Follow him on Instagram.

About this author
María Francisca González
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: María Francisca González. "World Photography Day: 10 Emerging Architectural Photographers to Follow in 2020" 19 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945866/world-photography-day-10-emerging-architectural-photographers-to-follow-in-2020> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Via Instagram. Image © Francesco Russo

世界摄影日：10位新晋建筑摄影师

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream