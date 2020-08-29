Brazilian Interiors: 19 Architecture Projects Featuring Exposed Bricks

Keeping the materials in their natural and raw form in the projects seems to be more and more popular in contemporary architecture. The modern style legacy of keeping the construction elements visible not only establishes a frank relationship between the user and the built environment but also allows for a more diverse material palette and can be a very important tool when designing interiors. Brick is perhaps the most popular material in this context. Nowadays, people use the term exposed brick "finishing", which gives the concept of exposed materials a whole new meaning, namely ornamental, sometimes even replicated as wallpaper or merely decorative tiles.
In 2019, the most recent edition of the Continuous PNAD (National Household Sample Survey) coordinated by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), pointed out that masonry is an extremely widespread construction technique in Brazil, found in 88.2% of residential buildings across the country. Although the results mainly refer to the use of clay brick as non-structural walls combined with concrete structures, this scenario offers an almost unrestricted opportunity to explore the material's aesthetic properties. Therefore, we have selected a few Brazilian projects that explore this feature and highlight clay bricks in their interiors and home environments.