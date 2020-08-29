Brazilian Interiors: 19 Architecture Projects Featuring Exposed Bricks

Save this picture! Vila Rica House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image: © Haruo Mikami

Keeping the materials in their natural and raw form in the projects seems to be more and more popular in contemporary architecture. The modern style legacy of keeping the construction elements visible not only establishes a frank relationship between the user and the built environment but also allows for a more diverse material palette and can be a very important tool when designing interiors. Brick is perhaps the most popular material in this context. Nowadays, people use the term exposed brick "finishing", which gives the concept of exposed materials a whole new meaning, namely ornamental, sometimes even replicated as wallpaper or merely decorative tiles.

In 2019, the most recent edition of the Continuous PNAD (National Household Sample Survey) coordinated by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), pointed out that masonry is an extremely widespread construction technique in Brazil, found in 88.2% of residential buildings across the country. Although the results mainly refer to the use of clay brick as non-structural walls combined with concrete structures, this scenario offers an almost unrestricted opportunity to explore the material's aesthetic properties. Therefore, we have selected a few Brazilian projects that explore this feature and highlight clay bricks in their interiors and home environments.

Save this picture! Malva House / Bloco Arquitetos. Image: © Joana França

Save this picture! Red House / Königsberger Vannucchi Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Pedro Vannucchi

Save this picture! BLM House / ATRIA Arquitetos. Image: © Haruo Mikami

Save this picture! Loft São Paulo / treszerosete. Image: © Ana Mello

Save this picture! Vila Rica House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image: © Haruo Mikami

Save this picture! Casa Nica Renovation / messina | rivas. Image: © Federico Cairoli

Save this picture! Portico House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image: © Haruo Mikami

Save this picture! Pinheiros Residence / LCAC Arquitetura. Image: © Rómulo Fialdini

Save this picture! House in Cunha / Arquipélago Arquitetos. Image: © Federico Cairoli

Save this picture! Angatuba House / messina | rivas. Image: © André Scarpa

Save this picture! Cotia Library Garden / IPEA. Image: © Dalton Bertini Ruas

Save this picture! KS Residence / Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Joana França

Save this picture! Nivaldo Borges Residence / João Filgueiras Lima. Image: © Joana França

Save this picture! Blue House / Estúdio Lava. Image: © Lauro Rocha

Save this picture! Joazeiro House / Cupertino Arquitetura. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! AM House / comoVER Arquitetura Urbanismo. Image: © Manuel Sá

Save this picture! Conde D'eu House / Estúdio Penha. Image: © Maira Acayaba

Save this picture! Beach House in Prumirim / Bruno Rossi Arquitetos. Image: © André Scarpa