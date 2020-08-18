Houses with Side Patios: Bountiful Natural Light and Ventilation

Save this picture! Capistrano 9 / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © Onnis Luque

Patios and gardens play a crucial role in a project's planning and layout. In some instances, they serve as organizing elements while in others, they improve the quality of life in a space by providing light, ventilation, and a connection to the outdoors while maintaining the privacy of the inhabitants.

When a house is built with a party wall or on a narrow lot, a side patio is a good way to ensure the house has an outdoor space that also acts as a buffer between the house and the neighboring structures.

In many cases, side patios can connect with other outdoor spaces around the house, creating an exterior expanse that not only adds space, but provides light and ventilation. Here, we'll take a look at 10 Latin American projects that highlight side patios and their role in enhancing a house's comfort and appeal.

Location: Brazil

Year: 2008

Save this picture! Brooklin House / Galeria Arquitetos. Image © Pedro Kok

Location: Brazil

Year: 2013

Save this picture! House 7x37 / CR2 Arquitetura. Image © Rafaela Netto

Location: Brazil

Year: 2015

Save this picture! Casa RL / COA Associados. Image © Pedro Kok

Location: Brazil

Year: 2016

Save this picture! Granja Julieta House / Jamelo Arquitetura

Save this picture! Granja Julieta House / Jamelo Arquitetura. Image © Nelson Kon

Location: Chile

Year: 2011

Save this picture! V House/ Mathias Klotz. Image © Nico Saieh

Location: Chile

Year: 2016

Save this picture! Casa N062 / labarq. Image Cortesía de labarq

Location: Ecuador

Year: 2016

Save this picture! House in the Setback / Vera + Ormaza Arquitectos

Save this picture! House in the Setback / Vera + Ormaza Arquitectos. Image © JAG Studio

Location: Mexico

Year: 2013

Save this picture! Capistrano 9 / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

Save this picture! Capistrano 9 / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © Onnis Luque

Location: Mexico

Year: 2016

Save this picture! Zirahuén House / Intersticial Arquitectura. Image © Marcos Betanzos

Location: Mexico

Year: 2017