Seoul Compact City International Design Competition Releases Results of its 3 Projects

Save this picture! Gangil 1st position. Image Courtesy of M.A. Architects & Partners

The Seoul Compact City has held 3 different international design competitions, in 3 different neighborhoods in Seoul, South Korea. Aiming to create complex urban spaces in each of the interventions of the three-dimensional project, the contest selected visionary winning teams for each thematic, focusing on the introduction of public housing units and the enhancement of the infrastructure.

+ 18

Part of the innovative project for the complex urban space and the 80,000 public housing units plan by the city of Seoul, these competitions have generated innovative architectural design in each of the neighborhoods: Gangil, Jangji, and Sinnae. Creating mainly apartments, happy housing, living SOC with self-sufficient public facilities, the master plans seek to activate a regional development. Scheduled to start in 2021, and to be completed by 2024, the overall three-dimensional project will help trigger and connect the entire city.

Read on to discover the guidelines for each project and the images of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions.

Designing Multi-Level Complex on the Public Garage in Gangil

The purpose of this competition is to create a harmonious ground park with regional amenity facilities and public housing for the youth and the newly married couples. Moreover, the contest consisted of the modernization of the existing bus garage and the addition of new functions on the public bus site.

Park and green space will be developed on the proposed site in order to provide open spaces to the locals and enhance the pleasant living environment. The existing bus garage, an underutilized urban space, will be revitalized again with creative spatial programs while considering the context of the surrounding neighborhoods.

1st Place

Save this picture! Gangil 1st position. Image Courtesy of M.A. Architects & Partners

2nd Place

Save this picture! Gangil 2nd position. Image Courtesy of M.A. Architects & Partners

3rd Place

Save this picture! Gangil 3rd position. Image Courtesy of M.A. Architects & Partners

Designing Multi-Level Complex on the Public Garage in JangJi

The contest is centered on the modernization of the “Jangji” public bus garage. In order to develop a compact city concept related to the locational characteristic of the garage site and future development, the proposed project will provide creative solutions and spatial programs to revitalize the underutilized urban space, introducing regional amenity facilities and providing public housing.

1st Place

Save this picture! Jangji 1st position. Image Courtesy of M.A. Architects & Partners

2nd Place

Save this picture! Jangji 2nd position. Image Courtesy of M.A. Architects & Partners

3rd Place

Save this picture! Jangji 3rd position. Image Courtesy of M.A. Architects & Partners

Designing Multi-Level Complex on the Bukbu Expressway in Sinnae

This design competition focuses on the northeast gateway to the city of Seoul, a complex transportation hub, where planning is required in order to integrate transportation systems with vehicular road and pedestrian walkways, combined with housing and self-sufficient community.

The purpose of the competition is to obtain a preliminary master plan and design for the compact city near Sinnae, introducing public housing through a multi-level complex on the Bukbu expressway. Aiming to reconnect the disconnected areas and to revitalize the Jungnang-gu region, the project also puts in place construction plans of public housing.

1st Place

Save this picture! Sinnae 1st position. Image Courtesy of M.A. Architects & Partners

2nd Place

Save this picture! Sinnae 2nd position. Image Courtesy of M.A. Architects & Partners

3rd Place