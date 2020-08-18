Ash Gallery / TJAD Original Design Studio

+ 34

Lead Architect: Ming Zhang, Zi Zhang, Shu Qin

Design Team: Xuefeng Li, Yunsong Wu, Chengzhe Zhu (Intern), Yichen Zhang (Intern), Jingyi Liu (Intern)

Structure Engineers: Jun Nan, Linyong Cao

Facility Engineers: Jinyue Shi, Zhaohui Gan, Hua Zhang

Client: Shanghai Yangpu Riverside Investment Co.Ltd.

Text description provided by the architects. Currently at No.2800 Yang Shupu Road is Yang Shupu Power Plant, the once biggest thermal power plant in the Far East, which was built by the British investors in 1913. The site is left over with 105-meter-high chimney, huge crane-mouth hanging along the riverside, trestle works that used to carry the coal, clean water pond, damp and dry ash tanks and etc., which boasts spectacular space and impressive form and occupies a crucial position in the public project of Yangpu Waterfront.

Save this picture! axonometrical diagram before and after renovation

The dry ash tanks at the east of the wharf is turned into Ash Gallery. Its design starts at 2015. Due to uncertainty of the programming, the project is targeted towards art gallery with high flexibility and openness. Via inserting two platforms, the three isolated ash tanks are united into one.

The original 15-meter-high steel surface of the tanks is tore down and replaced by thin horizontal bands, forming an ambiguous interface.The art space is designed as a public promenade, curling from the entrance carved by concrete framework to the top platform.

Six boxes with a set of staircases are plugged into the tanks, whose functions are to be decided together with people’s behavior with the warehouse.

The Ash Gallery works as the rest station at the east part of Yang Pu Public Space during the 2019 Shanghai Urban Art Season from September to November.