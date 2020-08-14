Design Disruption Discuss Schools in a New Age with Charles Renfro and Philip Marsh

The COVID-19 Pandemic is a disruptive moment for our world, and it’s poised to spur transformative shifts in design, from how we experience our homes and offices to the plans of our cities. The webcast series Design Disruption explores these shifts—and address issues like climate change, inequality, and the housing crisis— through chats with visionaries like architects, designers, planners and thinkers; putting forward creative solutions and reimagining the future of the built environment.

EPISODE 4 will focus on Schools in a New Age. Our guests will be Charles Renfro, partner at New York-based Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Philip Marsh, founding director of London-based dRMM. Renfro joined Diller Scofidio + Renfro (DS+R) in 1997 and became a partner in 2004. Renfro has led academic projects at Stanford University, UC Berkeley, and Brown University, and is currently designing new facilities for Columbia University, the University of Chicago, the University of Toronto, and the Tianjin Juilliard School in China. Marsh is a founding director of dRMM. He has 23 years of experience as an expert in architecture and urban design, creating award-winning residential projects, schools, civic buildings and placemaking projects. Education projects include the transformation of the Kingsdale School in Southwark, UK, St. Albans Academy, and the Clapham Manor Primary School, which was shortlisted for the Stirling Prize.

The series is co-hosted by New York-based architectural writer Sam Lubell, who has written ten books about architecture, and contributes regularly to the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Wallpaper, Dwell, and Architectural Digest; and Bangalore-based Social Entrepreneur Prathima Manohar, a contributor to The Times of India and founder of think do tank The Urban Vision. Our goal is to provide an international perspective, mixing guests from different continents. ArchDaily is the main media partner for this series.

Watch on YouTube : https://bit.ly/DesignDisruption

Watch on Facebook: https://bit.ly/DesignDisruptionFB

RSVP: https://bit.ly/DesignDisruptionEp4RSVP