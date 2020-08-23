Submit a Project Advertise
  3. Aesthetics, Functionality and Preservation in 16 Portuguese Stone Houses

Aesthetics, Functionality and Preservation in 16 Portuguese Stone Houses

Stone is known to be a versatile, sturdy, inexpensive and long-lasting material, and has been used in traditional construction systems worldwide for a long time. Its practicality, neutrality, and availability in certain regions are some of its defining traits which, combined with its visual appeal, can contribute to its use in contemporary architectural projects.

MCR2 House / Filipe Pina + Maria Ines Costa. Image: © João MorgadoVilla in Sintra / RCA - Regino Cruz Arquitectos. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SGNogueiras House / Sofia Parente + André Delgado. Image: © José CamposCoura House / Luís Peixoto. Image: © Arménio Teixeira

In Portugal, many houses have been able to show how the use of stone as a construction material can combine aesthetics, functionality, and, in some cases, the preservation of a buildings' memory using local resources and techniques, as a result of the renovation and adaptive reuse of former ruins.

Check out the following 16 projects of Portuguese houses that use stone as construction material:

House of Grandfather Martinho / COVO Interiores

House of Grandfather Martinho / COVO Interiores. Image: © João Morgado

Eira House / AR Studio Architects

Eira House / AR Studio Architects. Image: © Soraia Oliveira

Small House with a Monumental Shower / fala

Small House with a Monumental Shower / fala. Image: © Ricardo Loureiro

MCR2 House / Filipe Pina + Maria Ines Costa

MCR2 House / Filipe Pina + Maria Ines Costa. Image: © João Morgado

House in Janeanes / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos

House in Janeanes / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos. Image: © do mal o menos

House in Melgaço / Nuno Brandão Costa

House in Melgaço / Nuno Brandão Costa. Image:

Nogueiras House / Sofia Parente + André Delgado

Nogueiras House / Sofia Parente + André Delgado. Image: © José Campos

SO House / PHYD Arquitectura

SO House / PHYD Arquitectura. Image: © emontenegro / architectural photography

Villa in Sintra / RCA - Regino Cruz Arquitectos

Villa in Sintra / RCA - Regino Cruz Arquitectos. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House in Sátão / Jorge Mealha

House in Sátão / Jorge Mealha. Image: © Jorge Mealha

Vigário House / AND-RÉ

Vigário House / AND-RÉ. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Coura House / Luís Peixoto

Coura House / Luís Peixoto. Image: © Arménio Teixeira

JA House / Maria Ines Costa + Filipe Pina

JA House / Maria Ines Costa + Filipe Pina. Image: © Joao Morgado

Casa Costa Grande / Carlos Castanheira

Casa Costa Grande / Carlos Castanheira. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

SH House / Paulo Martins

SH House / Paulo Martins. Image: © ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

António Nunes' House / ateliermob

António Nunes' House / ateliermob. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

About this author
Susanna Moreira
Author

Cite: Moreira, Susanna. "Aesthetics, Functionality and Preservation in 16 Portuguese Stone Houses" [Estética, funcionalidade e preservação em 16 casas portuguesas de pedra] 23 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945757/aesthetics-functionality-and-preservation-in-16-portuguese-stone-houses> ISSN 0719-8884

