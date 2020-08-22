Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020
SNOW House / HOUSECONCEPT.VN

SNOW House / HOUSECONCEPT.VN

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Residential Interiors
Phường 15, Vietnam
  • Architects: HOUSECONCEPT.VN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Goku Agency
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, INAX, TAICERA, Toto, Eurolite, Houseconcept, Maotrung, Nippon, Phuong Nam, Trimble Navigation, Xingfa
  • Architect In Charge:Nguyen Minh Hieu
  • Design Team:HOUSECONCEPT.VN
  • Interior Construction:QUOC LONG Company Limited
© Goku Agency

Text description provided by the architects. SNOW House is a private residence cum with office function - a typical design in urban area of Viet Nam. Although the frontage is only 05 meters wide, the architect cleverly synchronizes the façade with the neighboring house to create the illusion of broadness.

© Goku Agency
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Goku Agency

1st Floor, (Front) Working area of company staffs specializing in interior design and construction. (Back) A studio apartment with an area of 40 sqm serving as Model Gallery showcasing sample furniture for customer to visit and feel the quality of products. 2nd Floor, Family area with kitchen, dining room, and two bedrooms. Kitchen design is carefully crafted for fresh breezes to flow through because it is a regular gathering place of the family members. 3rd Floor, Altar room, laundry corner and small garden to grow vegetables and fruits tree, harvesting green ingredients for daily meals. The customers want the rooftop garden to be the place for both children to have fun and adults to hold outdoor BBQ parties with friends on weekends.

© Goku Agency

The arch-shaped void in the middle of the house is the solution for connecting the spaces of the different floors together. The light well supports air convection, bringing natural sunshine and wind deep to the house. The Koi pond with mini landscaping directly located under the light well helps to cool down temperature and supply humidity in this tropical city.

© Goku Agency

Although it is a multi-purpose project, the customers want to have a clear demarcation between private residence and working space. Therefore, the staircase is arranged right next to the door separating walking routes of family members and company staff. The front yard is planted a big tree and well taken care off to create a cool shading for the façade with the neighboring house to create the illusion of broadness of the house. The loggia is decorated with “natural curtain” formed by green climbing vines as to prevent Eastern sun-rays from entering too deep into the bedroom. The minimalism style is request by customers in the interior design of the bedrooms.

© Goku Agency
Section
Section
© Goku Agency

This style explicit not only simplicity but also sophistication and modernity. There is not a need to overstuff the space with furniture and decorating objects but those requirements for usability and aesthetic element are still fully met. It creates a harmonious place which is extremely open and spacious. The bathroom sliding door is cleverly concealed on the side of a bookshelf and the architect takes advantage of the space under the stairs to build a wardrobe. Interior of 01-bedroom apartment with area of 40 sqm is neatly designed and fully equipped. Bathrooms are planned for good natural ventilation and amble lighting.

© Goku Agency

A relaxing sofa corner next to the Koi pond allows the eyes to appreciate the streak of sunlight extending from the terrace to the laterite wall. Decorative shelf displays material samples of interior & architecture design company Full equipped modern kitchen is the most favorite place of the mistress of the house as this is where she can show her cooking talent. A small resting corner brings a sense of peace to the house. The dancing sunlight throughout a day is combined with a protective frame system or iron railing to create shadows of different shapes on the surface of walls and floors. Rooftop BBQ area on weekends. To have a home is to have place to return. To have a family is to have people to love And at SNOW House, the young couple has both a home and a family. That is happiness.

© Goku Agency

About this office
HOUSECONCEPT.VN
Office

