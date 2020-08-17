House at the Gate / Almeida Fernandes Arquitectura e Design

+ 45

Arquiteto Responsável: Afonso Almeida Fernandes

Landscape: Miguel Coelho de Sousa

Text description provided by the architects. This summer house is inspired in the beautiful Palafitic Pier in Carrasqueira, Comporta, a structure composed of hardwood pillars and beams supporting a path that gives access to fishermen’s sheds and boats.

This house is built on a sand dune and elevated through a hardwood piles and beams structure. Composed of various wooden boxes dispersed along the plot, tied together by the circulation, the house invites the light to flow in through the space in-between and enhances the dialogue between the interior and exterior as one flows through one space to another.