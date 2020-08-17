Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  House at the Gate / Almeida Fernandes Arquitectura e Design

House at the Gate / Almeida Fernandes Arquitectura e Design

House at the Gate / Almeida Fernandes Arquitectura e Design

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, House Interiors
Comporta, Portugal
© Francisco Nogueira
Plan - Roof
© Francisco Nogueira
Text description provided by the architects. This summer house is inspired in the beautiful Palafitic Pier in Carrasqueira, Comporta, a structure composed of hardwood pillars and beams supporting a path that gives access to fishermen's sheds and boats.

© Francisco Nogueira
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Francisco Nogueira
This house is built on a sand dune and elevated through a hardwood piles and beams structure. Composed of various wooden boxes dispersed along the plot, tied together by the circulation, the house invites the light to flow in through the space in-between and enhances the dialogue between the interior and exterior as one flows through one space to another.

© Francisco Nogueira
Section
Section
© Francisco Nogueira
