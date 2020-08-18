Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Leona House / Colectivo Arrabal

Leona House / Colectivo Arrabal

Houses
Aguascalientes, Mexico
  Architects: Colectivo Arrabal
  Area:  312
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Paulina Ojeda
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Trimble
  Lead Architects:Colectivo Arrabal
  Engineering & Construction:RBsic Construccion.
Text description provided by the architects. Arches, patios, deep pergolas, brick, talavera, terracotta, and colors… that nostalgia for the traditional Mexican house inspired us –to the client and to us – for this project. Conversing with them about the happy memories of houses in which they had grown up, we seek to bring back those sensations of textures, materials and shapes. In addition, the house is located in the 'El Encino' neighborhood one of the traditional neighborhoods of the city, so that essence had to be respected.

Axonometry
Axonometry

The house is made up of three patios: front, middle and back. The central space is an interpretation and our tribute to the memory of the traditional Mexican central patio. Despite being a covered area, it is perceived as an outdoor space, and together with the kitchen, they are the heart of the house. From the center of the house the aromas are cooked that make a house a place to share and inhabit the warmth of home (the morning coffee, the food, the condiments and the spices over the fire…)

We were lucky that the neighboring wall was this beautiful old element, with the beauty of deterioration. These beautiful 'ruins' had to go along with the entire house and be part of that evocation of nostalgia for the old house.

Colectivo Arrabal
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
