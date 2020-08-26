Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Greece
  5. Vresthena Residential Extension / Spyros Tzinieris Architects

Vresthena Residential Extension / Spyros Tzinieris Architects

Save this project
Vresthena Residential Extension / Spyros Tzinieris Architects

© Pygmalion Karatzas© Pygmalion Karatzas© Pygmalion Karatzas© Pygmalion Karatzas+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
Vresthena, Greece
  • Lead Architects:Spyros Tzinieris
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas

Text description provided by the architects. At Vresthena village, Laconia, a settlement at mountain rage of Parnonas, 800 m. elevation, the building interventions of the 1960-1980 era- usually without any notable architectural characteristics- constitute the functional and morphological continuity of the older stone buildings. However, the modern interventions should be consistent with their integration in the new requirements, usages, and forms of the settlement, without mimetic sentiment which would reproduce characteristics that don’t give prominence to that particular location and its qualities.

Save this picture!
© Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas

Making the best of these quality characteristics of the existing building (stone structure) and those of the settlement (amphitheatric development, dense vegetation, etc), a steel extension with glass was formed, in order to accommodate the most extroverted activities (dining and lounging).

Save this picture!
© Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas

The steel structure clearly distinguishes the modern extension, takes a distance externally, but blends with the 1980’s elements (concrete beams and columns) in the interior. Its grid gradually lowers the height of the existing building, letting the glass offer the needed transparency towards the settlement and the surrounding landscape, forming a terrace, at the same time, for the upper floor. 

Save this picture!
© Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Spyros Tzinieris Architects
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionGreece
Cite: "Vresthena Residential Extension / Spyros Tzinieris Architects" 26 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945696/vresthena-residential-extension-spyros-tzinieris-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream