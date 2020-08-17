Apsara Houses / Beast Estudio Creativo

+ 22

Housing • Tulum, Mexico Architects: Beast Estudio Creativo

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Gerardo Rosel

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: A1+Muvieri , Archicad , Chukum , Concepto 61

Lead Architects: Jaime Aramburu Fernández

Engineering: CREARE

Text description provided by the architects. Apsara is a group of three houses located in Holistika, a community focused on respect for nature.

Achieving the integration with the natural landscape lies the objective of this project. Each one consists of a room, a full bathroom, a living room, a kitchen with a terrace and a rooftop with a jacuzzi.

The placement is carried out in order to save all the existing trees on the property, minimizing the environmental impact and creating spaces that respect and integrate with the context. In this way it achieves a natural and random composition between the three modules without losing privacy and providing views and ventilation for all spaces.

The pool, which functions as a water mirror and a refreshing element, connects the three houses and creates a common space and public space.

Under the shade of the trees and following the shapes, angles and breaks that they mark, this project is landed creating a fresh space under the intense sun of Tulum.

The material in walls, ceilings and floors stands out for its warm and neutral color. Chukum, typical of the region, is used for its waterproofing properties and minimizes cracking. Its versatility allows it to be used both indoors and outdoors and together with wood and stone finishes.