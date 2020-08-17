Submit a Project Advertise
Apsara Houses / Beast Estudio Creativo

Apsara Houses / Beast Estudio Creativo

Tulum, Mexico

Tulum, Mexico
© Gerardo Rosel

Text description provided by the architects. Apsara is a group of three houses located in Holistika, a community focused on respect for nature.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Gerardo Rosel
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
© Gerardo Rosel

Achieving the integration with the natural landscape lies the objective of this project. Each one consists of a room, a full bathroom, a living room, a kitchen with a terrace and a rooftop with a jacuzzi.

© Gerardo Rosel

The placement is carried out in order to save all the existing trees on the property, minimizing the environmental impact and creating spaces that respect and integrate with the context. In this way it achieves a natural and random composition between the three modules without losing privacy and providing views and ventilation for all spaces.

© Gerardo Rosel
Section
Section
© Gerardo Rosel

The pool, which functions as a water mirror and a refreshing element, connects the three houses and creates a common space and public space.

© Gerardo Rosel
© Gerardo Rosel

Under the shade of the trees and following the shapes, angles and breaks that they mark, this project is landed creating a fresh space under the intense sun of Tulum.

© Gerardo Rosel

The material in walls, ceilings and floors stands out for its warm and neutral color. Chukum, typical of the region, is used for its waterproofing properties and minimizes cracking. Its versatility allows it to be used both indoors and outdoors and together with wood and stone finishes.

© Gerardo Rosel

